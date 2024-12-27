Phương Nam Theatre gives kids something new to cheer

HCM CITY— HCM City-based private Phương Nam Theatre will stage a new water puppet show based on Vietnamese history, offering fresh entertainment options to children during the New Year.

The event, Huyền Sử Yết Kiêu (The Legend of Hero Yết Kiêu), will debut on December 28.

It highlights honesty, bravery, and patriotism.

The work portrays Yết Kiêu, a fisherman who lived under the reign of King Trần Nhân Tông in the Trần Dynasty (1225-1400).

Kiêu was born in Hạ Bì Village of Yết Kiêu District (now Hải Dương Province). He was widely credited with supernatural abilities and merits in the war against the Mongol invaders in 1288.

One day, the Mongols invaded his country. The enemies sent big ships that covered the seaside. They caught and set on fire the fishing boats of locals.

Kiêu volunteered to serve in the army led by General Trần Hưng Đạo. He and his soldiers swam towards the enemies’ ships and put holes in them using a chisel and hammer. Many ships were sunk daily.

General Trần Hưng Đạo and his army, including brave soldiers like Kiêu, triumphed over the Mongol invaders three times, protecting national independence and creating the country’s heroic history.

Huyền Sử Yết Kiêu includes beautiful scenes featuring green fields, rivers, villages, farmers and fishermen who work hard daily to build their land.

Using a staff of skilled artists, the show also charms with its Vietnamese folk music score.

After every show, brief talks about Vietnamese puppetry and its history will be offered after every show. They help children and teenagers gain a greater understanding of national culture.

“Our new play will dazzle audiences with good content and quality images and sounds,” said the play’s director Trần Được. “Our artists are ready and eager to entertain young audiences.”

Huyền Sử Yết Kiêu made its debut last weekend at the HCM City Museum of History in District 1, garnering favourable feedback from the young audience.

The play will stage three shows every day during the week of New Year, from December 28 to January 5) and the Tết (Lunar New Year) break, which will begin on January 28. Online tickets can be bought at www.nhahatphuongnam.com. – VNS