Small heads, big roar!

December 25, 2024 - 16:12
Artist Vương Giai Huân creates mini lion dancing head decorations and other mythical animals, such as the qilin and dragon, drawing inspiration from traditional cultures. His work helps preserve and innovate the tradition with a unique twist.

A hair-raising experience

Going for a trim at a barber shop in Hanoi is unique, to say the least. In the capital city many hairdressers just work on the side of the road. Rain or shine you’ll find these side-walk snippers hard at work. Have you give them a go? Word is, their work is really a cut above the rest!

