Small heads, big roar!

Artist Vương Giai Huân creates mini lion dancing head decorations and other mythical animals, such as the qilin and dragon, drawing inspiration from traditional cultures. His work helps preserve and innovate the tradition with a unique twist.
Going for a trim at a barber shop in Hanoi is unique, to say the least. In the capital city many hairdressers just work on the side of the road. Rain or shine you’ll find these side-walk snippers hard at work. Have you give them a go? Word is, their work is really a cut above the rest!
The coastal city of Đà Nẵng in central Việt Nam has been recognised as the only representative from the country included in travel publication Time Out magazine’s prestigious list of the top eight travel destinations in Asia for 2025.
The Vietnam Railways Corporation has officially launched its high-quality "La Reine" (Queen) tourist train at Đà Lạt Station in the Central Highlands of Lâm Đồng, serving passengers on the Đà Lạt - Trại Mát route.