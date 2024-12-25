Đà Nẵng among best places to visit in Asia in 2025: UK publication

HCM CITY — The coastal city of Đà Nẵng in central Việt Nam has been recognised as the only representative from the country included in travel publication Time Out magazine’s prestigious list of the top eight travel destinations in Asia for 2025.

The UK-based travel publication commended Đà Nẵng, which occupies the third position in the ranking of the most desirable locations to visit in Asia, for its unspoiled charm, diverse recreational offerings, and rich culinary experiences.

Nestled between the Sơn Trà Mountain and South China Sea (known as East Sea in Việt Nam), Đà Nẵng has long been a favoured beach destination for regional travelers.

Mỹ Khê beach in particular has been recognised globally as one of the most beautiful beaches on the planet.

While historically celebrated for its relaxed atmosphere, the coastal gem is swiftly evolving, enhancing its dining and nightlife scene to rival those of HCM City and Hà Nội.

The London-based travel publication recommended that those seeking adventure rent a motorbike and traverse the scenic route through Hải Vân Pass to Hội An, a popular ancient town renowned for its vibrant lanterns and well-preserved architecture.

Leading the list of travel destinations in Asia for 2025 is Sumba, an untouched island in Indonesia celebrated for its idyllic beaches.

Following closely in second place is Siargao Island, a well-known haven for surfing enthusiasts in the Philippines, according to Time Out. — VNS