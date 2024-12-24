Viêt Nam seen as favourite New Year destination for int’l travellers: Agoda

HÀ NỘI — With inbound accommodation searches up 30 per cent compared to last year, Việt Nam is set to sparkle as a favourite for international revelers looking to welcome New Year 2025, according to Agoda.

Of Vietnamese cities, Agoda said, HCM City tops the chart as the most sought-after destination, where visitors can ring in ‘25 with fireworks above the Sài Gòn River.

The analysis was made between November 1 and 27 with a check-in date of December 31. Comparisons are based on data from November 1-27, 2023.

The tourism service platform said that travelers from the Republic of Korea, Japan, Thailand, Taiwan (China), and the US are leading the charge to see 2024 off in Saigon-style.

Lâm Vũ , country director for Vietnam at Agoda, shares his excitement: "Việt Nam's growing popularity as a New Year’s Eve destination reflects its unique blend of culture, energy, and natural beauty.”

On the list, Phú Quốc Island climbed to second place, rising from fifth last year, while Đà Nẵng, Hà Nội, and Nha Trang round out the top five hotspots.

Vietnamese travelers are also making bold choices for their New Year escapes. Domestically, HCM City reigns supreme, followed by the romantic highlands of Đà Lạt, the serene beaches of Vũng Tàu, the capital city Hà Nội, and the beach city of Nha Trang. Nha Trang, in the central province of Khánh Hòa, reclaims its spot in the top five, nudging out Phan Thiết in Bình Thuận Province.

For those looking to expand their travel horizons, international searches point to Bangkok, Taipei, Tokyo, Singapore, and Hong Kong as top contenders for ringing in the new year.

In New Year 2024, Việt Nam welcomed 3.2 million tourists, increasing by 6.6 per cent over 2023.

In the first 11 months of this year, foreign tourists to Vietnam totalled 15.8 million, surging by 41 per cent year-on-year. — VNA/VNS