Home Life & Style

Art lecturer showcases monochrome paintings at city museum

December 23, 2024 - 16:34
Nguyễn Minh Quang, a lecturer at the HCM City Fine Arts University, opens a visual dimension where shades of blue represent metaphors for various emotions and thoughts at the city Fine Arts Museum.
DEEP BLUE: An oil on canvas painting by Nguyễn Minh Quang is on display at the exhibition “Hiện Tại Màu Lam” (The Blue of Now) which is opening at the HCM City Fine Arts Museum until December 26. Photo courtesy of the museum

HCM CITY – Nguyễn Minh Quang, a lecturer at the HCM City Fine Arts University, opens a visual dimension where shades of blue represent metaphors for various emotions and thoughts at the city Fine Arts Museum.

The exhibition “Hiện Tại Màu Lam” (The Blue of Now) displays more than 20 monochrome paintings in blue and a composite sculpture.

Quang, who has devoted more than a decade to monochrome painting, uses oil to dematerialise reality.

These works impress art lovers with intense blue monochrome space and portraits hidden in the paintings.

Each portrait serves as a silent dialogue between Quang and his existential self, between the artist and humanity, and between an individual and another inside the picture.

Quang said: “By centring on a singular shade of blue, I transform it into a representative space, deeply examining the tangible to weave narratives of existentialism.”

Artist Quang (right) introduces the artworks to visitors at the exhibition. Photo courtesy of the museum

Born in Hà Nội in 1972, Quang graduated from the Hà Nội College of Fine Arts in 1994. He earned a master’s degree at the Việt Nam University of Fine Arts in 2007 and a doctorate at the Shanghai Academy of Fine Arts, China in 2016.

The artist has held six solo exhibitions in Hà Nội and HCM City. He has participated in numerous exhibitions in China, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Germany, Norway, the Netherlands, and Việt Nam such as “Inheritance and Transcendence Contemporary Lacquer Painting” at the Lianfu Art Museum in Xiamen, China in 2024, and “Vietnam in Europe, Europe in Vietnam” at the Ancient Leiden Observatory in Leiden City, the Netherlands in 2019.

Quang won top prizes at national and international competitions and festivals such as the ASEAN Fine Art Awards and National Fine Arts Exhibition.

Art lovers can visit the exhibition “The Blue of Now” at 97A Phó Đức Chính Street, District 1 until December 26. – VNS

HOW BLUE IS NOW: A composite sculpture named Portrait of Life by Nguyễn Minh Quang. Photo courtesy of the museum

Related Stories

see also

More on this story

Life & Style

Exhibition showcases moving stories from nation's history

The Ký Ức Và Niềm Tin (Memories and Beliefs) exhibition is organised by the Vietnamese Women's Museum in collaboration with the 'Forever 20' Club to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the founding of the Vietnam People's Army (December 22, 1944 - December 22, 2024).
Life & Style

Walking down memory lane

Việt Nam subsidy period between 1964 and 1975 (in the north) and 1975 and 1986 (in the whole country), was marked by hardships. But it's a time fondly remembered for strong family values and community spirit. Preserving and honouring these traditions, Đảo Ngọc of Trúc Bạch Ward, Ba Đình District has been transformed into a street museum from this particular period, evoking nostalgic feelings for many.
Life & Style

Flowers blooming on porcelain

Norwegian-Vietnamese Painter Hồng Đức Thanh has spent many years painting on porcelain. He has inspired many young people with his style – a combination of Chinese, German and American.

