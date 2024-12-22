Flowers blooming on porcelain

To achieve its the set goal, Phú Quốc is intensifying its tourism promotion through various methods to enhance the image of the "Pearl Island," highlight unique traditional products while also showcasing the local history and rich cultural heritage to attract both domestic and foreign holiday-makers.
The HCM City Department of Information and Communication is holding a book week at HCM City Book Street to commemorate the 80th founding anniversary of the Việt Nam People's Army (VPA) (December 22, 1944 - 2024) and the 35th anniversary of the All People’s Defence Festival (December 22, 1989 - 2024).
The exhibition praising the glorious achievements and the renowned generals of the heroic Vietnam People's Army is taking place at the head office of Nhân Dân (People) Newspaper, located on 71 Hàng Trống Street, Hà Nội.