The forest worship ritual of the Thái recognised as national heritage

YÊN BÁI — The Xên Đông festival, known as the forest worship ritual, of the Thái in Nghĩa Lộ Town in the northern province of Yên Bái, has been recognised as a national intangible cultural heritage.

A ceremony to receive the honour was held by the People's Committee of Nghĩa Lộ Town on December 21, with the attendance of Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Cultural Heritage Nông Quốc Thành and representatives of local authorities.

Deputy Chairman of the People's Committee of Nghĩa Lộ Town Lương Mạnh Hà emphasised that the recognition was a source of great pride not only for the Thái people of Nghĩa Lộ but also for the ethnic groups of Yên Bái Province.

Nghĩa Lộ Town, as the western gateway of Yên Bái Province, is not only a land rich in revolutionary tradition, but also a place where diverse cultural features of ethnic groups converge. Among these, the Thái ethnic group constitutes the majority, with a long-standing cultural heritage that is deeply imbued with profound human values.

Nghĩa Lộ currently has five historical sites recognised as national and provincial heritage sites. Notably, the town boasts three intangible cultural heritage elements, among which the art of Xòe Thái dance has been inscribed by UNESCO on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

On the 12th day of every lunar new year, the Thái people celebrate Xên Đông, known as the forest worship ritual, to honour their ancestors and seek blessings for the village to secure peace, prosperity and happiness.

This is not only a spiritual activity but also an opportunity for the community to interact, strengthen bonds and preserve and promote the precious traditional cultural identity of their ethnic group.

With its exceptional historical, cultural and artistic values, the Xên Đông Festival has been recognised by the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism as a National Intangible Cultural Heritage.

“The People's Committee of Nghĩa Lộ Town is committed to continuing practical activities to promote and practise the heritage. The town will enhance communication and promotion of the Xên Đông festival in connection with the development of community tourism, contributing to making Nghĩa Lộ an attractive destination,” Hà said.

“The committee will continue to support and create conditions for the Thái community to pass on the knowledge about the traditional ritual. The role of the community in safeguarding and protecting the heritage will also be upheld, ensuring that this cultural beauty is passed down for generations to come.”

The Xên Đông festival consists of both ceremonial and festive parts. It features various forms of folk art performances such as Xòe dancing, Khắp singing, bamboo dancing, instrumental performances and traditional folk games of the Thái community in the Mường Lò region of Nghĩa Lộ Town.

For the Thái people, preserving the sacred forests has long been a tradition. Protecting the trees is considered a duty and responsibility of everyone and over time, it has become a fundamental rule of their village.

So the festival holds significant spiritual value. It plays a positive role in forest conservation, protecting nature, regulating water sources and maintaining ecological balance, all aimed at fostering a green, harmonious and sustainable living environment. — VNS