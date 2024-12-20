Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Life & Style

Việt Nam National Symphony Orchestra to perform Christmas concert for charity

December 20, 2024 - 17:29
Under the baton of principal conductor Tetsuji Honna, the concert will feature popular and traditional Christmas songs like 'We Wish You A Merry Christmas' and 'Jingle Bells'.
A Christmas charity concert will be performed by Việt Nam National Symphony and Orchestra at Hà Nội St. Joseph's Cathedral on December 26. Photo 2.ex-cdn.com

HÀ NỘI - The Việt Nam National Symphony Orchestra (VNSO) will perform two Christmas concerts in Hà Nội on December 26 and 27 to raise funds for underprivileged children.

Under the baton of principal conductor Tetsuji Honna, the concert will feature popular and traditional Christmas songs like 'We Wish You A Merry Christmas' and 'Jingle Bells'.

Vietnamese oboist Bùi Sơn Tùng, first violinists Lê Hoàng Lan and Đào Mai Anh, double bass player Vũ Cẩm Tú and others will also play pieces by musicians of the Baroque period including Handel, Bach, Alessandro Marcello and Tomaso Giovanni Albinoni.

Honna has been the musical director and principal conductor of the VNSO for more than 20 years and has conducted the orchestra in performances in a variety of countries such as Japan, the US, Italy and Russia.

The VNSO was originally founded in 1959 and has since performed close to 40 concerts per year, featuring classical to romantic and contemporary music.

The Christmas concerts will be free and start at 8pm both nights. The first one will take place at St. Joseph's Cathedral, 40 Nhà Chung Street in Hoàn Kiếm District on December 26 and the second is on December 27 at St Anthony's Hàm Long Church, 21 Hàm Long Street, also in Hoàn Kiếm. - VNS

Related Stories

Life & Style

Sun Symphony Orchestra returns with “a new dawn”

Sun Symphony Orchestra (SSO), the first and only privately owned orchestra in Việt Nam, will mark their return this October with a series of concerts after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Under the theme “a new dawn”, the series will feature both chamber concerts and SSO relaunch concerts, taking place in both Hà Nội and HCM City. Olivier Ochanine, Music Director and SSO conductor, talks with Lương Thu Hương about their comeback.

see also

More on this story

Life & Style

Special memories of a very special place

After two years serving as Australian Ambassador to Việt Nam, Andrew Goledzinowski is leaving his position to return to his homeland. Before his departure, he has written a farewell piece for Viêt Nam News.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom