Home Life & Style

Exhibition celebrates 132 years since Doctor Yersin set foot on Lang Biang Plateau

June 27, 2025 - 08:20
The event is a tribute to the pristine, poetic, and profound beauty of the Central Highlands where Doctor Yersin once paused and began a humanistic exploration over a century ago.
Artwork depicts Dr Yersin discovering the Lang Biang Plateau by painter Nguyễn Bảo Châu.

ĐÀ LẠT — Paintings depicting famed Swiss-French Dr Alexandre Yersin (1863-1943) and typical buildings of the poetic Đà Lạt City in the central highlands are being exhibited in Cadasa Villa in the city.

Entitled Dalat – Ban Mê – Hai Nửa Cao Nguyên (Dalat – Ban Mê – Two Halves of the Highlands), the exhibition showcases 35 oil and pastel paintings by painter Nguyễn Bảo Châu in celebration of 132 years since the celebrated doctor set foot on Lang Biang Plateau (June 21, 1893-June 21, 2025).

According to the organiser, the event is a tribute to the pristine, poetic, and profound beauty of the Central Highlands, where Doctor Yersin once paused and began an exploration over a century ago.

It also represents an artistic journey that brings the public back to the nostalgic and majestic beauty of two regions – Đà Lạt and Buôn Ma Thuột through vibrant, emotional paintings rich in historical and cultural depth.

Đà Lạt - Lang Biang by Nguyễn Bảo Châu

Painter Nguyễn Bảo Châu, 81, is a dedicated painting teacher for many generations of students. He lived in Buôn Ma Thuột City, where he cultivated coffee while painting to fulfill his passion.

Châu moved to Đà Lạt City in 1984, where he has been living until now. Despite many difficulties in settling in a new land, his love for the mountainous city drives him to stroll along its picturesque streets and unique architectural sites to create his art.

With support from the Lâm Đồng Literature and Arts Association and Cadasa Villa, the painter debuts his solo exhibition inspired by Dr Yersin and the unique architecture of Đà Lạt City.

The highlighted paintings include one depicting the arrival of the explorer and doctor with his entourage at the Lâm Viên Plateau on the afternoon of June 21, 1893, as well as others showcasing the train station, the Cathedral of Đà Lạt, and the Provincial Governor's Palace.

"Living in Đà Lạt, I am grateful to Doctor Yersin. Before creating paintings of his arrival at the Lâm Viên Plateau, I had to read and research many documents to gain the understanding necessary for creating the most vivid and authentic artwork," the painter told Thanh Niên (Young People) newspaper.

The exhibition has attracted many art lovers. -- Photo baolamdong.vn

The exhibition on the second floor of an ancient villa in the Cadasa complex in Đà Lạt has attracted a large number of art lovers from both near and far to enjoy the works. It will run until August 21.

Painter Nguyễn Bảo Châu speaks at the inauguration of his first solo exhibition. — Photo courtesy of Phương Nghi

Alexandre Yersin was a Swiss-French polymath and physician who spent almost all of his life working in Việt Nam, during the first half of the 20th century. He made invaluable contributions as a bacteriologist, serial entrepreneur and public health administrator, but is most respected and beloved by Vietnamese people for his work as a highly professional but very modest doctor. — VNS

painting fine arts exhibition event Đà Lạt music UNESCO Creative Cities Network

Life & Style

Lychee season draws tourists to Bắc Giang

Each summer, Bắc Giang welcomes not just the fruit harvest, but also a wave of visitors eager to explore its landscape and culture. Once a purely agricultural product, lychees are increasingly becoming a signature feature of sustainable tourism in the region.
Life & Style

Đắk Lắk hosts Việt Nam Family Day 2025

The Việt Nam Family Day, celebrated annally on June 28, aims to raise awareness among authorities at all levels and the wider society about the vital role of the family in national development, especially in this era of national advancement.
Life & Style

Soul of Việt Nam's brass

In a corner of Hà Nội, a new generation of artisans is reviving Việt Nam’s brass craft. Every piece of brass jewellery here, inspired by traditional motifs like lotus and Lạc birds, brings Vietnamese culture into everyday life.

