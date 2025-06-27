French pianist to host piano recital in Việt Nam

HCM CITY – French conductor and pianist David Greilsammer will return to Việt Nam to host a concert tour across the country in July.

The tour, titled “Fées, rêves et danses” (Fairy, Dreams and Dances), will immerse audiences in a magical world through great masterpieces from different styles and eras by composers Robert Schumann, Claude Debussy, George Gershwin, Henry Purcell, Maurice Ravel and Georgie Ward.

Greilsammer will start the tour with a performance with the Việt Nam Symphony Orchestra in Hà Nội on July 5.

The pianist will perform the first and second pieces of the piano suite Davidsbundlertanze (Dances of the League of David), Op. 6 by Robert Schumann.

He will also present two pieces from Claude Debussy's Préludes, a collection of 24 pieces for solo piano, including Les fées sont d'exquises danseuses (Fairies are exquisite dancers) and Danseuses de Delphes (Dancers of Delphi).

Greilsammer’s tour will continue in Huế City on July 7, Đà Nẵng on July 8, Đà Lạt on July 10 and HCM City on July 11, and then come back to Hà Nội’s French international school – Lycée français Alexandre Yersin on July 12.

Greilsammer will introduce Vietnamese audiences to a world premiere of a new piano piece by English composer Georgie Ward, composed especially for him.

Recognised as one of today’s most audacious conductors and pianists, Greilsammer has appeared as conductor and soloist with the greatest orchestras, such as the San Francisco Symphony, the Radio France Philharmonic, the Tokyo Metropolitan Symphony, and the Verdi Orchestra of Milan.

His piano recitals have been presented at the world’s greatest concert halls such as the Lincoln Centre in New York, Kennedy Centre in Washington, Wigmore Hall in London, and Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris.

Since 2013, David Greilsammer has been Music and Artistic Director of the Geneva Camerata (GECA), one of the most eclectic and adventurous orchestras worldwide. He was also appointed as Chief Conductor and Music Director of the Medellín Philharmonic in Colombia, one of the leading orchestras in Latin America, in 2022.

His most recent solo album, Labyrinth, released by Naïve, has garnered more than ten international awards.

Over the past three years, Greilsammer has collaborated with Alliance Française and French Institutes worldwide on social activities to share the love of classical music with people from around the world.

He brought a concert tour titled “Un Voyage avec Satie” (A Journey with Satie) across Việt Nam in June 2024.— VNS