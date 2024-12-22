Việt Nam subsidy period between 1964 and 1975 (in the north) and 1975 and 1986 (in the whole country), was marked by hardships. But it's a time fondly remembered for strong family values and community spirit. Preserving and honouring these traditions, Đảo Ngọc of Trúc Bạch Ward, Ba Đình District has been transformed into a street museum from this particular period, evoking nostalgic feelings for many.
To achieve its the set goal, Phú Quốc is intensifying its tourism promotion through various methods to enhance the image of the "Pearl Island," highlight unique traditional products while also showcasing the local history and rich cultural heritage to attract both domestic and foreign holiday-makers.
The HCM City Department of Information and Communication is holding a book week at HCM City Book Street to commemorate the 80th founding anniversary of the Việt Nam People's Army (VPA) (December 22, 1944 - 2024) and the 35th anniversary of the All People’s Defence Festival (December 22, 1989 - 2024).