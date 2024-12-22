Walking down memory lane

Việt Nam subsidy period between 1964 and 1975 (in the north) and 1975 and 1986 (in the whole country), was marked by hardships. But it's a time fondly remembered for strong family values and community spirit. Preserving and honouring these traditions, Đảo Ngọc of Trúc Bạch Ward, Ba Đình District has been transformed into a street museum from this particular period, evoking nostalgic feelings for many.