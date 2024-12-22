Politics & Law
Walking down memory lane

December 22, 2024 - 09:21
Việt Nam subsidy period between 1964 and 1975 (in the north) and 1975 and 1986 (in the whole country), was marked by hardships. But it's a time fondly remembered for strong family values and community spirit. Preserving and honouring these traditions, Đảo Ngọc of Trúc Bạch Ward, Ba Đình District has been transformed into a street museum from this particular period, evoking nostalgic feelings for many.

Flowers blooming on porcelain

Norwegian-Vietnamese Painter Hồng Đức Thanh has spent many years painting on porcelain. He has inspired many young people with his style – a combination of Chinese, German and American.
Book week marks 80th anniversary of Việt Nam People's Army

The HCM City Department of Information and Communication is holding a book week at HCM City Book Street to commemorate the 80th founding anniversary of the Việt Nam People's Army (VPA) (December 22, 1944 - 2024) and the 35th anniversary of the All People’s Defence Festival (December 22, 1989 - 2024).

