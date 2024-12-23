Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Life & Style

Việt Nam gets wrapped in Christmas spirit

December 23, 2024 - 17:22
In the cool December air, Việt Nam wraps you in the warmth and cheer of Christmas, no matter who you are.
The Christmas spirit of 2024 is alive in Hà Nội's churches, with star-shaped lights, colourful trees and nativity scenes creating a dazzling atmosphere. On December 20, crowds of locals and tourists gathered at St. Joseph's Cathedral to enjoy the festive scene and capture the moment. VNA/VNS Photo Hoàng Hiếu

Christmas has transcended its religious roots, blossoming into a global celebration that unites individuals from diverse backgrounds in a shared spirit of joy, kindness and goodwill.

In Việt Nam, this global shift is increasingly evident, with each passing Christmas becoming a more inclusive and widely embraced occasion for all.

These days, a stroll through the streets of Hà Nội and Hồ Chí Minh City reveals shops brimming with meticulously arranged Christmas decorations, spilling onto the sidewalks and capturing the gaze of every passerby.

Christmas product traders are busy meeting the new trend for handmade crafts, with the colour red dominating, in unique designs and display styles.

Consumers tend to use fresh trees for decoration instead of industrial-coloured plastic ones. Understanding this new taste for a greener Christmas, many bonsai shops have imported fresh pine trees of many different sizes.

People gather at St. Joseph's Cathedral, to 'spruce up' their Christmas spirit with some festive accessories. VNA/VNS Photo Hoàng Hiếu

It’s the green of Christmas trees adorned with silver bells, the iconic symbol of the season. It’s the red of Santa Clauses bustling with gift bags on their shoulders. It’s the white of artificial snow blending with the vibrant hues of festive gifts, creating a Christmas that feels both European and delightfully familiar.

Majestic Christmas trees and dazzling, colourful displays have become favourite spots for people to snap photos and capture the festive spirit of a warm, joyful holiday season.

The streets, churches and shopping malls are sparkling with Christmas decorations and festive light, creating the festivity in Việt Nam’s southern metropolitan hub.

Christmas spirit is sparkling across Hồ Chí Minh City, with malls and attractions decked out in vibrant lights and festive displays. Notre-Dame Cathedral stands out, glowing with nearly 500,000 LED lights. VNA/VNS Photo

As Christmas peaks, the festive spirit fills every corner of Hà Nội and Hồ Chí Minh City and beyond.

In the cool December air, Việt Nam wraps you in the warmth and cheer of Christmas, no matter where you are.

Across Việt Nam, people celebrate in their own way, often finding warmth and joy in simple moments with family and friends.

Communities in places like Ninh Bình, Kon Tum, Đà Nẵng, Đồng Nai and Bình Thuận are decorating their homes, turning streets into colourful, festive displays as they eagerly await Christmas 2024.

On the evening of December 16, 2024, Đà Nẵng kicked off its Christmas and New Year 2025 Festival with the lighting of a 20-metre high Christmas tree at the Dragon Bridge. VNA/VNS Photo Trần Lê Lâm
The Catholic community in Kon Tum is busy decorating homes and streets, filling neighbourhoods with vibrant colours in preparation for Christmas 2024. VNA/VNS Photo Khoa Trương
With over 47% of its population Catholic, Kim Sơn district in Ninh Bình is buzzing with preparations for Christmas 2024. The Phát Diệm Stone Church is especially vibrant in its festive preparations. VNA/VNS Photo Thùy Dung

Christmas in Việt Nam is becoming a standout experience for international visitors, with sparkling decorations and a lively festive atmosphere filling the streets.

What truly sets it apart is the way people from all walks of life come together, united in the festive cheer and warmth of the season, regardless of their cultural or religious background. — VNS

Over 3,800 Vietnamese conical hats have been used to craft a nearly 40-metre-tall Christmas tree at Hà Phát Parish in Biên Hòa, Đồng Nai. Illuminated at night, it has become a popular attraction, drawing thousands of visitors. VNA/VNS Photo Lê Xuân
entertainment leisure

Related Stories

see also

More on this story

Life & Style

Exhibition showcases moving stories from nation's history

The Ký Ức Và Niềm Tin (Memories and Beliefs) exhibition is organised by the Vietnamese Women's Museum in collaboration with the 'Forever 20' Club to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the founding of the Vietnam People's Army (December 22, 1944 - December 22, 2024).
Life & Style

Walking down memory lane

Việt Nam subsidy period between 1964 and 1975 (in the north) and 1975 and 1986 (in the whole country), was marked by hardships. But it's a time fondly remembered for strong family values and community spirit. Preserving and honouring these traditions, Đảo Ngọc of Trúc Bạch Ward, Ba Đình District has been transformed into a street museum from this particular period, evoking nostalgic feelings for many.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom