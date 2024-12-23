Việt Nam gets wrapped in Christmas spirit

Christmas has transcended its religious roots, blossoming into a global celebration that unites individuals from diverse backgrounds in a shared spirit of joy, kindness and goodwill.

In Việt Nam, this global shift is increasingly evident, with each passing Christmas becoming a more inclusive and widely embraced occasion for all.

These days, a stroll through the streets of Hà Nội and Hồ Chí Minh City reveals shops brimming with meticulously arranged Christmas decorations, spilling onto the sidewalks and capturing the gaze of every passerby.

Christmas product traders are busy meeting the new trend for handmade crafts, with the colour red dominating, in unique designs and display styles.

Consumers tend to use fresh trees for decoration instead of industrial-coloured plastic ones. Understanding this new taste for a greener Christmas, many bonsai shops have imported fresh pine trees of many different sizes.

It’s the green of Christmas trees adorned with silver bells, the iconic symbol of the season. It’s the red of Santa Clauses bustling with gift bags on their shoulders. It’s the white of artificial snow blending with the vibrant hues of festive gifts, creating a Christmas that feels both European and delightfully familiar.

Majestic Christmas trees and dazzling, colourful displays have become favourite spots for people to snap photos and capture the festive spirit of a warm, joyful holiday season.

The streets, churches and shopping malls are sparkling with Christmas decorations and festive light, creating the festivity in Việt Nam’s southern metropolitan hub.

As Christmas peaks, the festive spirit fills every corner of Hà Nội and Hồ Chí Minh City and beyond.

In the cool December air, Việt Nam wraps you in the warmth and cheer of Christmas, no matter where you are.

Across Việt Nam, people celebrate in their own way, often finding warmth and joy in simple moments with family and friends.

Communities in places like Ninh Bình, Kon Tum, Đà Nẵng, Đồng Nai and Bình Thuận are decorating their homes, turning streets into colourful, festive displays as they eagerly await Christmas 2024.

Christmas in Việt Nam is becoming a standout experience for international visitors, with sparkling decorations and a lively festive atmosphere filling the streets.

What truly sets it apart is the way people from all walks of life come together, united in the festive cheer and warmth of the season, regardless of their cultural or religious background. — VNS