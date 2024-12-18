Politics & Law
Christmas Piano Concert in Ecopark

December 18, 2024 - 16:15
Enjoy timeless classical piano pieces at Christmas Piano Concert performed by pianist Nhật Anh Đoàn on December 22 at Cafe De Chiu, Onsen Japanese Garden, Ecopark Township.

The pianist delicated to bringing classical music closer to the audiences at the concert with a cozy atmosphere. The chance to capture beautiful Christmas moments and interact directly with the artist after the concert.

Immerse yourself in the romantic Christmas atmosphere at Ecopark, where classical music and unique artistic spaces come together to tell a heartfelt story.

Book your tickets at https://docs.google.com/.../1FAIpQLSdi2g9HXBi.../viewform... OVIETNAM.VN

