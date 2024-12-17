The Metropole Festive High Tea

Celebrate the magic of the season with an exclusive Diptyque-inspired high tea experience in the enchanting ambiance of Le Club Bar.

Indulge in premium teas or coffees paired with a delightful selection of sweet and savoury delicacies. Infused with the flavours of winter – from sweet vanilla notes to warm and cozy hints of cinnamon, ginger, and cardamom – each creation is beautifully presented in a vibrant and joyful display, harmonizing French culinary artistry with local inspirations.

Elevate your experience with a luxurious holiday gift package from Diptyque, valued at VNĐ1,000,000, when you enjoy two Festive High Tea sets. This exclusive gift includes a 35g Diptyque candle, two premium fragrance vials, and a 10ml travel-size body lotion. You will also receive a Diptyque voucher applicable with the purchase of any perfume.

❊ Le Club Bar

❊ Throughout December 2024, from 3pm to 4.30pm daily

❊ VNĐ890,000++/ pax

❊ For inquiries and reservations, please contact us at +84 24 3826 6919 or Bang.Au@sofitel.com

❊ You can also enjoy this high tea set and receive the gift package when purchasing a voucher for this promotion at https://voucher.sofitel-legend-metropole-hanoi.com/special-offers/

*Limited gift packages available

*Regular Accor Plus benefits are applicable (blackout dates may apply), but as they cannot be used in conjunction with other promotions, members receiving the gift package will not receive Accor Plus discounts.