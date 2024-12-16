Festival spotlights ethnic minority groups’ cultural values, identities

QUẢNG TRỊ – Over 1,500 artisans, actors, actresses, and athletes of art troupes from 16 provinces and centrally-run cities across the country joined in the cultural festival of ethnic minority groups 2024, which kicked off in the central province of Quảng Trị on December 13.

Organised by the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism in collaboration with the provincial People's Committee with the theme "Preserving and upholding the cultural identities of Vietnamese ethnic groups – Equality, solidarity, respect, integration, and development for a peaceful world,” the four-day event features a wide range of activities.

Community art troupes from the localities contributed performances infused with the characteristic melodies of mountain and forest areas, accompanied by unique and striking traditional costumes.

The most distinctive cultural treasures from villages across the nation resounded in the sacred land of Quảng Trị, leaving good emotions and impressions in the hearts of the audiences.

Dramatised on a traditional music background combined with typical ethnic musical instruments such as gongs, drums, panpipes, horns, and daily living items of ethnic minorities, the festival has created a musical atmosphere imbued with the essence of the mountains and forests.

The ethnic costume showcase was seamlessly integrated into the community art festival, featuring captivating presentations of everyday costumes, festive costumes, and traditional wedding clothes.

Additionally, the art troupes presented excerpts highlighting traditional festivals and cultural rituals, offering a glimpse into the exceptional culture heritage of their local ethnic groups.

Immediately after the opening ceremony, 260 athletes from 11 provinces and cities competed in traditional sports such as crossbow shooting, stick pushing, tug-of-war, and slingshot shooting, attracting a large number of spectators.

As part of the festival, photo exhibitions and fairs introducing traditional craft products were organised.

Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports, and Tourism Trịnh Thị Thủy said the festival aims to honour the traditional cultural values and preserve the unique culture identities of Vietnamese ethnic minorities.

It also offers a valuable opportunity to showcase the diverse cultures of Vietnam's ethnic minorities in general, promote understanding, enhance the recognition of unique cultural identities from regions, thus positioning Việt Nam as a distinctive highlight on the global cultural map, she added. VNA/VNS