Southernmost Ca Mau province moves to fully tap tourism potential

CÀ MAU – The Cà Mau World Biosphere Reserve, which includes the Cà Mau National Park, the U Minh Hạ National Park, and the coastal protective forests, not only offers substantial economic benefits but also provides a clean environment that can provide many attractive ecological tourism experiences for visitors.

Director of the provincial Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism Trần Hiếu Hùng said that the province now has over 30 ecological and community-based tourism sites with diverse tourism products, such as Cà Mau Cape national tourist area, Khai Long tourist area, Ngọc Hiển Bird Sanctuary, Cà Mau city's Bird Sanctuary, and Cà Mau eco-tourism area.

Vice Chairman of the provincial People's Committee Nguyễn Minh Luân said that by leveraging its geographic advantage as the southernmost province of the country, local authorities are actively building, positioning, and enhancing the tourism brand of Cà Mau with the slogan "Southernmost Land - Explore - Environment - Connect."

Cà Mau's tourism has witnessed significant growth this year. The number of visitors to the province is estimated to reach over 2.15 million, with total revenue projected to be around VNĐ3 trillion (US$118 billion), an increase of 5.9 per cent compared to 2023.

Promoting historical, cultural tourism

Cà Mau's Trần Văn Thời District is home to ecological tourism sites and the national historical and cultural relic of Hòn Đá Bạc where Vietnamese police defeated a counter-revolutionary organisation from 1981 to 1984.

Meanwhile, Vồ Dơi forest village relic represents a unique aspect of people's war in Cà Mau, and Nguyễn Long Phi folk artist memorial site commemorates the storyteller known for humorous and optimistic folk tales related to the history of land reclamation and the lives of southern farmers.

Luân noted that the tourism route connecting Cà Mau City, U Minh Hạ National Park, Hòn Đá Bạc, the historical sites in Sông Đốc town, and Thị Tường lagoon to the Cà Mau Cape is one of the main tourism routes actively exploited by many travel companies.

Nguyễn Thế Châu, Chairman of the Trần Văn Thời District People’s Committee, said that the district is improving infrastructure to facilitate tourism development at ecological sites linked to historical and cultural relics and craft villages.

Meanwhile, Thời Bình District boasts 14 national and provincial historical and cultural sites, as well as an intangible cultural heritage recognised at the national level - the large drum music of the Khmer people.

Trần Minh Nhân, Vice Chairman of the Thời Bình District People’s Committee, said that the district is enhancing connections between ecological tourism sites and historical and cultural relics, aiming to establish at least five tourism tours in the area by 2025, attracting approximately 50,000 visitors. - VNA/VNS