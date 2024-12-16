Cải lương theatres offer free shows about history

Thu Anh

HCM CITY — A series of new shows on Vietnamese history will be staged for free by theatres in HCM City as part of the city’s art programmes to celebrate Christmas and New Year.

The State-owned Cải Lương Trần Hữu Trang Theatre offers Người Ven Đô (Farmers of the South), a cải lương (reformed opera) production directed by Meritorious Artist Hoa Hạ.

The play portrays the lives of soldiers and people living in Củ Chi guerrilla warfare tunnels in Củ Chi District, located about 70km from downtown HCM City, in the 1960s.

The tunnels were built by South Vietnamese liberation forces as shelter from US and Sài Gòn troops during the war.

Throughout the two resistance wars against the French and the Americans, the resistance army and the people of Củ Chi District achieved outstanding victories.

Người Ven Đô portrays farmers Tám Khoẻ and Bảy Đờn, who make contributions and sacrifices to protect their homeland.

Southern people and their history are also highlighted.

“Our show offers a new style of cải lương combined with modern concepts in structure, conversation and directing style,” said actor Võ Minh Lâm as Bảy Đờn.

Lâm attended and won first prize or Chuông Vàng (Golden Bell) in 2006, a national cải lương singing contest organised annually by HCM City Television. He has played leading roles in 20 dramas and performed in many TV shows and videos.

“My peers and I will try our best to bring Southern theatre to audiences. I think only quality shows bring cải lương closer to youngsters,” said Lâm, who has 15 years in the industry.

Người Ven Đô features cải lương stars Lê Tứ, Phượng Loan and Mỹ Hằng.

The show will debut on December 20 at the Củ Chi Cultural House in Củ Chi District. It will be staged for seven nights in the districts of Hóc Môn and Bình Chánh this month.

Another highlighted show is Câu Hò Đất Mẹ (Folk Tunes) by talented director Lê Trung Thảo.

The opera features the couple Lê Hồng Phong and Nguyễn Thị Minh Khai - two famous revolutionaries in the anti-French war.

Phong, whose real name was Lê Huy Doãn, was born in 1902 in Nghệ An Province. He met Nguyễn Ái Quốc, later known as President Hồ Chí Minh, in China in 1924, and then joined the Việt Nam Association of Revolutionary Youth League founded by Quốc.

He was sent to receive military training in China and Russia in 1926-1928.

He was the second leader and General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam.

In 1934, he married his comrade, Khai.

He was jailed and died in Côn Đảo Island in 1942 after months of torture by French colonialists when he was only 40 years old. His wife was executed by firing squad one year later in Hóc Môn (now HCM City).

Câu Hò Đất Mẹ portrays the career of Phong, and his love for his wife, Khai, one of the prominent female members of the Indochinese Communist Party in the 1930s.

The themes of patriotism and honesty are also featured.

It stars young talents from Trần Hữu Trang Cải Lương Theatre and Đại Việt Troupe, one of the city’s private theatres.

“We have worked to stage Câu Hò Đất Mẹ in a realistic style. We hope our art encourages youngsters to learn and love their history,” said the play’s director Thảo, in an interview with local media.

Thảo’s actors are traveling around to perform Câu Hò Đất Mẹ for students from 12 local secondary schools and universities. — VNS