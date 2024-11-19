Cải lương star shines with new styles

CẦN THƠ — Cải lương (reformed opera) star Lê Trung Thảo has challenged himself as a producer in a new show at the 2024 National Cải Lương Festival in Cần Thơ City this month.

The actor works in a experimental play combining vọng cổ (nostalgic tunes), cải lương and tuồng or hát bội (classical drama), traditional theatre genres from the southern and central regions.

The show features historical events and characters from 1765 to 1793 under the Lê Dynasty.

It deals with patriotism, honesty, love and betrayal based on historical events in Việt Nam under later Lê Dynasty.

Thảo appears with his younger colleagues from the private traditional art troupe Thiên Nam of HCM City.

Their art has made a very strong impression on audiences in Cần Thơ.

“As a producer, I have tried my best to bring the original songs of traditional theatre to theatregoers," said 36-year-old Thảo, who is also the play’s producer. “I hope my art will help young people love cải lương and tuồng, forms of Vietnamese art that began about 100 years ago.”

Thảo began his professional career at the Trần Hữu Trang Cải Lương Theatre, one of HCM City’s leading State-owned theatres, in 2003.

With his strong voice and rapid improvement in performance skills, he soon became a bright star in cải lương.

He has performed with several cải lương troupes in HCM City and southern provinces.

“Performing in Cần Thơ is a big chance for me to learn more from my colleagues, older and younger artists, who have devoted all their love and energy to the stage,” said Thảo.

The biennial 2024 National Cải Lương Festival closed on November 16 after running for three weeks.

It was organised by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism in co-operation with the Cần Thơ People’s Committee.

It attracted more than 1,500 artists from 30 private and State-owned traditional art troupes and theatres across the country.

The artists offered 34 shows featuring different styles of Vietnamese theatre in the South.—VNS