Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Life & Style

BTS star Jin celebrates solo album release with fan showcase in Seoul

November 18, 2024 - 15:08
The 33-year-old artist, who completed his mandatory military service earlier this year, expressed his excitement about reconnecting with BTS fans, known as ARMY.
Jin, a member of global K-pop sensation BTS, marked the release of his first solo album, "Happy", with a two-day fan showcase in Seoul. The Korea Herald Photo

SEOUL — The 33-year-old artist, who completed his mandatory military service earlier this year, expressed his excitement about reconnecting with BTS fans, known as ARMY.

"Since returning to civilian life, I've been looking forward to meeting ARMY in person. Thank you for filling the seats and joining online as well. I feel excited and nervous," Jin said as he opened the last-day event on Sunday at Jangchung Arena.

The showcase, attended by 3,800 fans chosen from a draw over two days, featured the vocalist's live performances from Happy, including the lead track Running Wild.

The British rock-inspired pop-rock song about the warmth, brightness and passion inspired by love debuted at No. 8 on Spotify's Daily Top Songs Global chart with over 493,000 streams on its release day.

Opening the show with a live band and a dramatic appearance through red curtains, Jin performed Running Wild, energizing the packed venue. Fans waved BTS' signature purple light sticks and sang along to the track that came out just two days ago.

Jin shared personal anecdotes while introducing songs from the album, including the fan-dedicated song, I Will Come to You, which he co-wrote based on feelings he experienced during his military service.

"It's been five to six months since I was discharged," he said. "This song captures the emotions I felt while thinking of ARMY during that time. I noted down words that came to mind while serving and later turned them into lyrics."

When asked by a fan about his inspiration for the song, Jin revealed, "As soon as I entered the military, I desperately wanted to perform. I missed ARMY and didn't know how to handle those emotions, so I decided to write them down."

In addition to performing live all the tracks from Happy, to a live band sound, Jin delighted fans with a unique interactive event aimed to explore Jin's personal understanding of happiness and gauging fans' preferences for Jin's fashion choices.

Red Velvet's Wendy joined him for a duet on Heart on the Window, a song she featured in, while Jin also performed his viral hit Super Tuna, BTS' Moon and his first solo single, The Astronaut. Each song featured elaborate stage sets tailored to their themes.

Jin expressed his desire to continue to "be happy together" with fans just like now, encouraging them to live "fulfilling lives" while apart and to reunite to share happiness when "we can."

"I believe greater happiness comes from being happy together. I'll keep running to achieve this goal," he added.

The showcase event was also livestreamed globally on Hybe's K-pop fan community platform, Weverse, with translations available in seven foreign languages, including English, Japanese, Chinese and Spanish.

Jin, the first BTS member to complete military service, has been active in various roles since his discharge in June, including participating in the 2024 Paris Olympics torch relay and appearing on South Korean variety shows. — The Korea Herald/ANN

Related Stories

see also

More on this story

Life & Style

Prime Minister joins Việt Nam Day in Brazil

Chính highlighted the programme’s significance in celebrating 35 years of the Việt Nam-Brazil relations and the 112th anniversary of President Hồ Chí Minh’s stop in Rio de Janeiro during his journey to seek ways for national salvation.
Life & Style

Festival celebrates 15 years of UNESCO-recognised quan họ singing

More than 700 singers from 24 quan họ (love duet) singing villages in the northern province of Bắc Ninh on November 15 gathered at the first-ever quan họ village festival, an event held to mark the 15th anniversary of the UNESCO’s recognition of the folk singing as an intangible cultural heritage element of humanity.
Life & Style

Opening new doors

The Hanoi Creative Festival 2024 fills the capital with a festive spirit, bringing hidden heritage sites to life with art and innovation. It transforms the city into a fusion of history and imagination, celebrating Hà Nội’s unique creative spirit. Doors will also open to the public for the very first time at buildings many people have never set foot inside.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom