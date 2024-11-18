Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Life & Style

'Cải lương' book on late scripwriters to be released

November 18, 2024 - 08:47
A book on late scriptwriters Hà Triều and Hoa Phượng, who were leading theatre artists from South Việt Nam in the 1950s-60s, will be released in HCM City.
SOUTHERN CULTURE: 'Cải lương' (reformed opera), a form of Vietnamese theatre that originated in the 1920s in the South, will be featured in a series of books released by HCM City Theatre Association. — Photo courtesy of Trần Hữu Trang Cải Lương Theatre

Thu Anh

HCM CITY — A book on late scriptwriters Hà Triều and Hoa Phượng, who were leading theatre artists from South Việt Nam in the 1950s-60s, is scheduled to be released in December in HCM City.

The book will include information, photos and documents about the lives and careers of the two gurus of cải lương (reformed opera), a 100-year-old traditional genre of southern theatre.

The artists played a very important role in the theatre’s development in the South. They worked and wrote together in the period of 1955 to 1965.

Their works portray the South’s culture and lifestyle. Southern women and their characters are also highlighted.

They used their art to encourage poor farmers and workers to join national revolutionary movement.

The book will include famous plays, such as Nửa Đời Hương Phấn (literally translated as Half a Life with Perfume and Powder) and Thái Hậu Dương Vân Nga (Mother Queen Dương Vân Nga).

The history and development of cải lương, which began in the early 1920s in the Mekong River Delta region, will be also featured.

The HCM City Theatre Association and its partners are working on the publication.

Cultural researchers and veteran artists of cải lương, such as People’s Artist Trần Ngọc Giàu and scriptwriter Lương Nhứt Nương - Phượng’s daughter - have worked on writing and editing the book.

“We hope our book will provide young people with better knowledge of Southern theatre,” said Nương, adding the she hopes theatregoers can learn more about cải lương through the careers of Triều and her father, Phượng.

MASTERS AT WORK: Artists perform in 'Nửa Đời Hương Phấn', a famous production on social issues written by two scripwriters Hà Triều and Hoa Phượng who played a very important role in the theatre’s development in the South. — Photo courtesy of Hoàng Thái Thanh Drama Troupe

'Cải lương' gurus

Scriptwriter Hà Triều was born in Rạch Giá Province (now Kiên Giang Province) in 1931. He died in HCM City in 2003.

Hoa Phượng was born in An Giang Provinve in 1933. He wrote 30 plays himself after working with Triều. He also died in HCM City in 2003.

The two began working together in 1955. They released 60 plays on love, women, and social issues.

Their works have been restaged many times by leading cải lương and drama troupes in the South.

One of the highlighted plays is Nửa Đời Hương Phấn, a production that features love and betrayal. Southern culture and lifestyle are also featured.

The musical was a phenomenon after its debut by the Thanh Minh and Thanh Nga Drama Troupe in Sài Gòn (now HCM City) in 1957.

The writers, Triều and Phượng, used new elements from the drama form of tragedy in French theatre.

The play is recognised as a Vietnamese version of La Dame aux Camélias (The Lady with the Camellias), commonly known as Camille, by French author Alexandre Dumas fils.

In October, Nửa Đời Hương Phấn was restaged in a new version for drama by Ái Như, one of the city’s very few female theatre directors.

Như and her colleagues from the private drama troupe Hoàng Thái Thanh have worked to renew a very old story while offering lessons about love and life.

“The morals of cải lương plays, written by Hà Triều and Hoa Phượng, are still fresh today. I believe young people will gain useful things after watching our show,” said Như, who has 30 years in the industry.

The play Nửa Đời Hương Phấn is staged on weekends at 139 Bắc Hải Street, District 10, HCM City. — VNS

Related Stories

see also

More on this story

Life & Style

Prime Minister joins Việt Nam Day in Brazil

Chính highlighted the programme’s significance in celebrating 35 years of the Việt Nam-Brazil relations and the 112th anniversary of President Hồ Chí Minh’s stop in Rio de Janeiro during his journey to seek ways for national salvation.
Life & Style

Festival celebrates 15 years of UNESCO-recognised quan họ singing

More than 700 singers from 24 quan họ (love duet) singing villages in the northern province of Bắc Ninh on November 15 gathered at the first-ever quan họ village festival, an event held to mark the 15th anniversary of the UNESCO’s recognition of the folk singing as an intangible cultural heritage element of humanity.
Life & Style

Opening new doors

The Hanoi Creative Festival 2024 fills the capital with a festive spirit, bringing hidden heritage sites to life with art and innovation. It transforms the city into a fusion of history and imagination, celebrating Hà Nội’s unique creative spirit. Doors will also open to the public for the very first time at buildings many people have never set foot inside.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom