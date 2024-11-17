Divo’s new album reflects the diversification of his music

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese divo Tùng Dương has once again demonstrated his boundless creative energy. The acclaimed male singer on Saturday released his latest CD album, featuring tunes collaborated with several talented figures in Việt Nam’s music industry.

With 12 tracks, the album Multiverse is a key part of the significant project that divo Tùng Dương has been working on this year. The project also features two music videos released in June and September as well as a live concert in Hà Nội on November 23.

Explaining the album’s title, the 41-year-old said that all the songs span various musical genres like electro-pop, art-pop and rock, yet they share a common spirit of connecting classical values with contemporary styles. This concept is rooted in the idea that humanity has always observed and contemplated the universe since ancient times, and continues to explore the vast cosmos with modern advancements of human civilisation.

"In this spirit, each song serves as a small universe, containing reflections and timeless questions that humans ponder when they feel small in this vast expanse,” Dương said.

The divo said that the 12 tracks on the album can be split into two chapters. The first six songs provide a perspective on the vast universe, an external cosmos that people can observe and witness its continuous transformation. This section of the album features spatial and ambient qualities, incorporating various electronic sounds.

The remaining songs delve into the universe within each of everyone, exploring different emotional states and reflections on life, self-identity and relationships.

“This 'internal' universe invites us to turn our senses inward and reevaluate our true selves,” Dương said.

The two universes, external and internal, are seamlessly woven together along a smooth musical journey from start to finish. Listeners are carried through moments of intense outpouring, reminiscent of a universe in fierce outbursts, and also through gentle, soothing passages, elevating the soul with the tranquility of the inner universe within each individual.

With Multiverse, Tùng Dương continues his creative partnership with long-time collaborator and music producer Nguyễn Hữu Vượng, who played a crucial role in the success of his album Human four years ago. Vượng has arranged four tracks in the album – Cánh Chim Phượng Hoàng (Phoenix Wings), Đa Vũ Trụ (Multiverse), Đàn Ông Không Cần Khóc (No Tears for Men), and Già (Aging), maximising his distinctive epic style to bring intense emotional currents to each song and the album as a whole.

Composer Lưu Quang Minh, known for his impressive string arrangements on the previous album and in other concerts of the divo, contributed to three tracks rich in neo-classical colours: Ảo Ảnh (Phantasism), Phản Chiếu (Reflection), and Tàn Canh (A Father’s Farewell). His contemporary classical arrangements further highlight the theme of the 'internal universe' within each person.

Tùng Dương said that the name Multiverse also evokes a sense of rich diversity, reflecting his collaboration with prominent producers and composers of the current music industry, such as Drum7, Maiki, huhy, hallowed, NÂN, and merlie.

The inclusion of a young yet talented generation of music producers adds a fresh, youthful touch, updating current musical trends while maintaining Tùng Dương's unmistakable essence.

Collaborating with Tùng Dương for the first time as the producer of the opening track Tái Sinh (Rebirth), Drum7 said that working with such a renowned artist was both an incredible opportunity and a memorable experience. It also presents challenges that offer numerous valuable lessons.

Tái Sinh was specially composed by a cousin of Tùng Dương, singer-songwriter Tăng Duy Tân, who has crafted several hits that have resonated with young audiences.

Another key contributor to this album is the young composer Antoine Lai, who currently lives and works in France. He brought a diverse musical palette to the album with his contribution of four songs.

From the bold music and imagery of the titular track Đa Vũ Trụ to profound reflections on life that are expressed through Đàn Ông Không Cần Khóc, Già and Tàn Canh, Antoine Lai creates a connection with the themes Tùng Dương has explored from his previous albums.

Tùng Dương himself also penned two songs Phản Chiếu (Reflection), and Gieo Mầm (Sowing Seeds).

Other young talents, such as singer MONO and rapper Double 2T, who features alongside Tùng Dương in the songs Tín Hiệu Vũ Trụ (Independence Version) and Cánh Chim Phượng Hoàng, bring unique colours that shape the 'multiverse' space. This collaboration allows Tùng Dương to express various facets of his artistic self.

The album Multiverse is available in iTunes and Spotify. — VNS