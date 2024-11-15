Sea Wall exhibition to open in Vũng Tàu

BÀ RỊA – VŨNG TÀU – A exhibition displaying over 60 pieces of art by artist Văn Ngọc will open in Vũng Tàu City of the southern province of Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu on Friday.

Lasting until the end of this year, the exhibition named "Tường Biển" or "Sea Wall", which is a collection of artworks in different sizes, will be at Hodeco Apartment Building in 199 Nam Kỳ Khởi Nghĩa Street of District 3, Vũng Tàu City.

Selected from about 100 pieces created over three consecutive years, Tường Biển is a continuation of Văn Ngọc's consciousness about the impact of the sea on human life, inspired by the award-winning artwork "Dư Chấn" (Aftershocks), which won a prize from the Vietnam Fine Arts Association in 2006.

Throughout his career, Văn Ngọc has explored themes centered around humanity, nature, and the intricate relationship between the two.

"Sea Wall" is no exception, as it serves as the artist's artistic interpretation of man-made coastal defenses. These seawalls, designed to protect human habitats, conservation areas, and recreational spaces from the relentless forces of nature, become the focal point of Văn Ngọc's exploration.

In each piece of the "Sea Wall" collection, Văn Ngọc masterfully captures the essence of these structures, portraying the tumultuous interaction between the man-made and the natural world. The predominant colour theme of white symbolises the moments when waves crash against the seawalls, leaving behind abandoned objects, industrial waste, shipwrecks, and remnants of sea life.

If "Dư Chấn" strongly expresses the hidden anxiety of an artist's soul before the catastrophe of the 2004 Indian Ocean earthquake and tsunami, then "Sea Wall", almost 20 years later, is a rich emotional expression from daily life in Vũng Tàu, where the author, who originally hails from the central Phú Thọ region, settled in 1993.

Starting from the ocean waves, Sea Wall is Văn Ngọc's artistic interpretation of the strength of nature when witnessing the different forms of waves encountering obstacles.

Văn Ngọc was born in 1959 in the northern province of Phú Thọ. He grew up and studied in an art school in Phú Thọ Province.

In 1983, he joined in the army. Three years later, he left the army and continued to study at Hà Nội University of Fine Arts, graduating in 1992.

Văn Ngọc’s art is set on a two-dimensional surface, three-dimensional plane, to the installation of “Multi- dimensional” space. Most of his paintings, sculptures, and installations were performed on an aged, primitive framework, which carried on the past tales of materials, folks, time, and hopes.

During his career, Ngọc has had many exhibitions and won many prestigious prizes including the 1st prize at Việt Nam Fine Arts Association for “The Partrait” in 2011; the 2006 Vermont’s Award in the US; the 1st Prize at Việt Nam Fine Arts Association for Aftershocks in 2006 and consolation prize at National Exhibition 2005. – VNS