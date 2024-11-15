Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Life & Style

Ancient town to host Indian combined music-dance-yoga event

November 15, 2024 - 08:33
Sahaija Yoga Việt Nam and the Indian Artists troupe will be performing the ‘Music of Spirit’ – a combination of music, dance and yoga with Indian quintessence – in the ancient town’s Hội An Park on November 18.

Ancient town to host Indian combined music-dance-yoga event

Sahaija Yoga Việt Nam and the Indian Artists troupe will perform a combination of music, dance and yoga in Hội An City on November 18. Photos courtesy of Hội An City's Information and Culture Centre

HỘI AN — Sahaija Yoga Việt Nam and Indian Artists troupe will be performing the ‘Music of Spirit’ – a combination of music, dance and yoga with Indian quintessence – in the ancient town’s Hội An Park on November 18.

The city’s centre of information and culture said the performance will start at 7pm at the park, No 2 Trần Hưng Đạo Street, weaving together traditional Indian cultural style with a new vibrant performances, with numerous tangible and intangible cultural heritages.

An artist plays traditional musical instrument of India.

It said the performance will be a cultural exchange event for local people and visitors to experience a performance of artists from India with songs, classical dances showing the unique combination of Kuchipudi and flute music, along with a guided yoga session.

An Indian musician playing a version of the flute will entertain visitors at the combined event of music, dance and Yoga at Hội An City Park.

Hội An – a favourite destination for Indian and international travellers – has long been a cross-cultural rendezvous from back when it was a busy trading port in the 14th century.

Over the past few years, many international art troupes also selected Hội An as a location for art performances and tourism promotion events.

Playing the drums, an Indian performer will take part in a cultural exchange event in Hội An City. Photo courtesy of Hội An City's Information and Culture Centre

Related Stories

Life & Style

Sa Pa yoga tours 2024 launched

Lào Cai introduced new yoga tours for 2024, which offer visitors yoga and meditation experience at popular local tourist destinations such as Hàm Rồng tourist site, Fansipan Legend spiritual tourism complex, and Mường Hoa Valley.
Life & Style

Spreading yoga spirit

Thousands of people enjoyed mass performances of yoga across 40 cities and provinces all over Việt Nam to celebrate the 10th International Yoga Day (June 20). See how the yoga spirit is transmitted in Hà Nội!

see also

More on this story

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom