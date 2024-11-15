Ancient town to host Indian combined music-dance-yoga event

HỘI AN — Sahaija Yoga Việt Nam and Indian Artists troupe will be performing the ‘Music of Spirit’ – a combination of music, dance and yoga with Indian quintessence – in the ancient town’s Hội An Park on November 18.

The city’s centre of information and culture said the performance will start at 7pm at the park, No 2 Trần Hưng Đạo Street, weaving together traditional Indian cultural style with a new vibrant performances, with numerous tangible and intangible cultural heritages.

It said the performance will be a cultural exchange event for local people and visitors to experience a performance of artists from India with songs, classical dances showing the unique combination of Kuchipudi and flute music, along with a guided yoga session.

Hội An – a favourite destination for Indian and international travellers – has long been a cross-cultural rendezvous from back when it was a busy trading port in the 14th century.

Over the past few years, many international art troupes also selected Hội An as a location for art performances and tourism promotion events.