Quảng Ninh to attract more foreign tourists by year-end

QUẢNG NINH – The northeastern province of Quảng Ninh, home to Hạ Long bay, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is actively working to reach its target of 19 million visitors in 2024, including 3.5 million international arrivals.

By the end of October, the province had welcomed 16.8 million visitors, with over 3 million from abroad, looking to an ambitious goal of around another 3 million by year-end.

Deputy Chairwoman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyễn Thị Hạnh asked the tourism sector to exert more efforts to achieve this goal, enhance its appeal through diverse events, popularise new products such as cruise and comprehensive travel packages to key destinations within the province. Since domestic tourism typically slows at the year’s end, the focus has shifted to increasing international visitors.

Positive signs are emerging from the Republic of Korea (RoK) and China’s Taiwan markets, with numerous bookings for Hạ Long Bay, approaching pre-pandemic peaks. The Chinese market, a significant source of tourism for Quảng Ninh, is also showing potential. Chinese authorities may soon allow one-day tours to Mong Cai and resume the Beihai–Hạ Long cruise route.

According to Deputy Director of the province's Tourism Department Nguyễn Lâm Nguyên, on November 16, Quảng Ninh is set to welcome its first international cruise ship from Beihai, China, with another scheduled on November 18, and more than 10 others are expected by year-end.

Additionally, a Vietnamese-Chinese transport venture is operating a bus route from China's Nanning to Bãi Cháy in Quảng Ninh, facilitating greater visitor flow.

European and American visitor numbers remain low, influenced by regional conflicts, though interest in overnight cruises in Hạ Long is increasing. Meanwhile, emerging markets such as India, the Philippines, and Malaysia are showing strong growth, suggesting continued demand in the upcoming months.

Quảng Ninh is expanding its tourism offerings by opening three new beaches on Hạ Long Bay, organising cultural performances within selected caves, and designating exclusive areas for ultra-luxury tourism.

With these efforts, the province remains optimistic about reaching its year-end visitor targets and further establishing itself as a premier destination in Việt Nam. — VNA/VNS