Home Life & Style

Lights, camera, and action Hà Nội

November 13, 2024 - 17:44
Movie buffs had the opportunity to enjoy some of the finest new films at the biennial Hanoi International Film Festival (HANIFF). Over 100 films were showcased, with 800 international and Vietnamese delegates attending from more than 50 countries.

Life & Style

Photo exhibition on 'tuồng' opens

A photo exhibition featuring tuồng or hát bội (classical drama), a Vietnamese traditional theatre originating in the 12th century, by female artist Nguyễn Hồng Nga, has opened in HCM City.
Life & Style

Local vibes at Hà Nội market

Đồng Xuân Market should be a must-go destination for any tourist visiting the capital. More than 2,000 stalls are packed with a variety of goods and it’s a great place for foreigners to enjoy a taste of local life while shopping for souvenirs. Let’s have a look around!

