Lights, camera, and action Hà Nội

Movie buffs had the opportunity to enjoy some of the finest new films at the biennial Hanoi International Film Festival (HANIFF). Over 100 films were showcased, with 800 international and Vietnamese delegates attending from more than 50 countries.
Đồng Xuân Market should be a must-go destination for any tourist visiting the capital. More than 2,000 stalls are packed with a variety of goods and it’s a great place for foreigners to enjoy a taste of local life while shopping for souvenirs. Let’s have a look around!
Designer Mai Phượng Anh, a former student of Hanoi University of Industrial Fine Arts and the founder of fashion brand PANTIO, will introduce her new high-end ready-to-wear fashion collection on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the establishment of the university.