Lookbook of Vietnamese wedding designs set in Canada

November 13, 2024 - 10:30
Vietnamese fashion designer Trần Phương Hoa has chosen Gastown, a famous historic district in Vancouver, Canada, as the backdrop for her latest lookbook featuring high-end wedding designs.
The lookbook is set in Gastown, a famous historic district in Vancouver, Canada. Photo courtesy of Trần Phương Hoa

VANCOUVER — Vietnamese fashion designer Trần Phương Hoa has chosen Gastown, a famous historic district in Vancouver, Canada, as the backdrop for her latest lookbook featuring high-end wedding designs.

Gastown, which began as a bar to serve the local loggers and mill workers in 1867, is now the oldest neighbourhood in Vancouver. Renowned for its charming cobblestone streets, vintage architecture, and vibrant atmosphere, it is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the city.

The photoshoot, presented by two international models, showcases three dresses embellished with Khánh Hòa pearls from Việt Nam. They are designs within the collection Radiant Symphony that Hoa has recently introduced at the Vancouver Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2025.

The design is inspired by the iconic leaf of Canada. Photo courtesy of Trần Phương Hoa

The design Lá Phong (Maple Leaf), inspired by the iconic leaf of Canada, is made from lace and tulle. Over 130 pearls and crystals of various sizes are used to create the dress, which ways only a little over a kilogramme. The trumpet silhouette with a gentle sweetheart neckline adds a graceful touch for the bride.

According to Hoa, this dress is easy to wear and move about in, making it suitable for outdoor photoshoots, as well as for welcoming guests at the wedding or during the first dance.

The second design is inspired by the snow-capped peaks of Canada. Photo courtesy of Trần Phương Hoa

The second design is inspired by the snow-capped peaks of Canada. The dress has a deep cut at the back and is embellished with over 500 pearls and 1,000 crystals, weighing a total of two kilogrammes. The designer uses flexible mesh fabric to give the bodice a structured shape, paired with a tulle skirt. The dress can also transform into a shorter version for anniversaries or evening parties.

The two-in-one dress is adorned with 200 pure white pearls. Photo courtesy of Trần Phương Hoa

The two-in-one dress is designed in a sheath silhouette with a flared, flowing train, which is removable, allowing the bride to avoid the hassle of changing outfits during the wedding reception. The fabric is taffeta, adorned with 200 pure white pearls that add a sparkling touch to the design.

Vietnamese fashion designer launches her Radiant Symphony collection at the Vancouver Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2025. Photo courtesy of Trần Phương Hoa

Hoa, born in 1992, is renowned for her exquisite wedding and evening gowns. With over a decade of expertise, Hoa has crafted wedding dresses for brides across more than 30 countries, including the US, the UK and Australia. Her designs embody the perfect fusion of contemporary elegance and timeless tradition, showcasing both creativity and refinement. — VNS

