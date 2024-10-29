Vietnamese wedding dresses showcased at Vancouver Fashion Week

VANCOUVER — Vietnamese fashion house Eleven S, established by designer Trần Phương Hoa, has presented its latest wedding dresses at Vancouver Fashion Week 2025.

Vancouver Fashion Week is the largest fashion week in Canada and ranks second in North America after New York Fashion Week.

The launch of the wedding collection, entitled Radiant Symphony, was supported by the Embassy of Canada in Việt Nam, Vietnam Television and various partners from both Việt Nam and Canada.

The twelve designs in Radiant Symphony draw inspiration from 1980s Vietnamese weddings, offering a sophisticated palette of white hues that symbolise purity and celebration.

The gowns, crafted from luxurious chiffon and adorned with Swarovski crystals and pearls, radiate the joyous spirit of brides. Each design is a work of art, complemented by custom vedette details and sweeping long veils, elegantly paying tribute to Canada’s iconic maple syrup, adding a unique cultural touch to this radiant celebration of love.

Additionally, with the desire to showcase traditional Vietnamese materials in an international collection, the Vietnamese designer has incorporated pearls sourced in the central province of Khánh Hòa into her designs. The pearls, cultivated in the serene natural environment of the South Central Coast's waters, add a shimmering colour and luxurious touch to the high-end wedding dresses.

Hoa revealed that it took her a year to finish the collection, from the initial concept to registering for participation in Vancouver Fashion Week 2025.

The Vietnamese designer, born in 1992, is renowned for her exquisite wedding and evening gowns. With over a decade of expertise, Hoa has crafted wedding dresses for brides across more than 30 countries, including the US, UK and Australia. Her designs embody the perfect fusion of contemporary elegance and timeless tradition, showcasing both creativity and refinement.

Each gown reflects Hoa’s dedication to highlighting a bride’s unique beauty and personal style. With the support of her professional team, Eleven S. delivers world-class, bespoke creations. Her designs have previously graced the runways of international fashion events such as New York Fashion Week and Paris Fashion Week.

"When I see wedding dresses on the covers of international fashion magazines, I long for Vietnamese bridal fashion to also be showcased in prestigious positions, allowing everyone to admire the masterpieces born from the creative ideas and skilled hands of Vietnamese artisans.

"That's why I incorporated the number 11 in the name of my fashion house, symbolising everlasting love and partnership. The letter S represents my hope that Việt Nam will shine as a bright spot on the fashion map," Hoa said. — VNS