Vietnamese dancers celebrate women in folk performance at ASEAN Festival of Arts

HÀ NỘI – Những Cô Gái Việt Nam (Vietnamese Girls), a performance by Vietnamese dancers was staged at the recent ASEAN Festival of Arts in Melaka, Malaysia.

The annual ASEAN Festival of Arts took place alongside the 11th ASEAN Ministers Responsible for Culture and Arts (AMCA) Meeting and the AMCA meetings with Dialogue Partners, including the ASEAN Plus Three (APT) held in Melaka, Malaysia from October 23 to 25.

The festival brought together 150 artists from a variety of dance troupes hailing from ASEAN Member States and ASEAN plus three partners of Japan, Korea and China, who joined together in a dance extravaganza, reflecting the cultural vibrancy and rich heritage of the bloc.

Vietnamese artists -- most of whom are dancers from the Việt Nam Dance Academy -- introduced to regional audiences the image of graceful Vietnamese girls in traditional dresses and large conical hats.

Their performance harmoniously combined folk music and dance, creating a vivid picture of Vietnamese culture, while evoking affection in the hearts of the audience.

Not only an artistic performance, the show also conveyed a message of solidarity and national pride, sharing a desire to connect traditional and modern values and work together to build a prosperous and sustainable ASEAN community.

Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Tạ Quang Đông led a Vietnamese delegation to attend the 11 AMCA meeting.

The ASEAN Festival of Arts was held along with other events such as the Melaka River Festival, the Malacca Straits Festival of Arts and the Festival of International Council of Organisations of Folklore Festivals and Folk Arts (CIOFF).

The events created opportunities to promote tourism and contribute to the preservation of the cultural heritage values ​of the region. It also helped open up chances for cooperation, promoting tourism and international cultural exchange. VNS