Exhibition on Tây Nguyên culture opens

HCM CITY — A special exhibition featuring the Tây Nguyên (Central Highlands) province of Gia Lai and its people has opened at the Museum of Hồ Chí Minh City.

The event’s theme, Gia Lai-Sắc Màu Văn Hoá (Gia Lai-The Colours of Culture), is co-organised by the museum and the Gia Lai People’s Committee.

It features a collection of more than 200 photos and objects on the culture and lifestyle of ethnic minorities in Gia Lai.

Highlighted images portray local women and girls who are encouraged to study, develop careers and live more independently.

Folk games, rattan and brocade weaving, and local food are also displayed.

A traditional musical instrument called cồng chiêng (gong), named a Masterpiece of the Intangible Heritage of Humanity in 2005, is featured.

Gong is an indispensable element in most rituals, ceremonies and festivals of the community in Tây Nguyên. It also symbolises wealth and health.

Tây Nguyên people believe that gong can produce a language that can help connect humans to the supernatural world.

“Our exhibition aims to preserve and promote the cultural heritage of ethnic minorities in Gia Lai, as well as introduce heritage from Tây Nguyên region to visitors,” Lê Thanh Tuấn, director of the Museum of Gia Lai Province and a member of the event’s organising board, said.

Gia Lai, heart of Tây Nguyên, shares borders with Kon Tum Province to the north, Đắk Lắk Province to the south, the coastal provinces of Quảng Ngãi, Bình Định and Phú Yên to the east, and Cambodia to the west.

The province is the homeland of various ethnic minorities, such as the Gia Rai, Ba Na, Xơ Đăng, Thái and Mường, and has a rich cultural diversity and heritage.

It has famous travel destinations, such as Hàm Rồng Mountain, Xung Khoeng Waterfall, Kon Jang Rang National Reserve and Kon Ka Kinh National Park.

Gia Lai people have several ethnic festivals, including the annual Tây Nguyên Cồng Chiêng (Gong) Festival in November to promote gong culture in Tây Nguyên.

Gia Lai has the largest gong collection among the five Tây Nguyên provinces, with more than 5,600 sets of gongs, including 930 rare sets.

A project to preserve gong culture, costing VNĐ16.4 billion (US$689,300), aims to raise awareness to protect ethnic minorities’ cultural values and heritage, boost economic development and improve local people’s living standards.

The exhibition, Gia Lai-Sắc Màu Văn Hoá, is open every day between 9am and 5pm until November 10 at 65 Lý Tự Trọng Street, District 1.— VNS