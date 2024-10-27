Politics & Law
Home Life & Style

Kiên Giang seeks to promote community tourism on islands

October 27, 2024 - 09:34
Kiên Giang is a province with rich tourism resources - from diverse terrain with many famous landscapes to the cultural identity of ethnic communities -which are advantages for this province to exploit and develop community tourism products.
Trần Thanh Phong, one of the pioneers in developing fishing experience for tourists on Nam Du and Hòn Sơn islands. VNS Photo Văn Châu

The southern province of Kiên Giang is rich in tourism resources from multiple natural, scenic landscapes to the cultural identity of ethnic minority communities, which are advantages for it to exploit and develop community tourism. However, the exploitation and development of community tourism has not received due attention from local authorities as well as investors.

Trần Thanh Phong, one of the pioneers in developing fishing experience services for tourists on Nam Du and Hòn Sơn islands, shares his views on the potential and difficulties in developing community tourism with Việt Nam News.

What potential and opportunities do the islands in Kiên Giang have to develop sustainable community tourism associated with traditional cultural identity?

On the two islands of Hòn Sơn and Nam Du in Kiên Hải District, there are many fish rafts, fruit gardens and people fishing at sea every day, so they have enough experience and advantages to develop community tourism, serving domestic and foreign tourists.

I provide a variety of community services for visitors who want to experience the life of fishermen on islands, such as diving to catch fish, sea urchins and other aquatic species.

Tourists, especially foreign tourists, are very interested in visiting fishing rafts, feeding fish, casting nets, catching snails, then swimming and watching the sunset.

In addition to the experience of hunting aquatic species, visitors are also provided with free seafood processing services.

Nam Du and Hòn Sơn have beautiful sea and forest scenery, and the local people are very hospitable. They also exploit rustic tourism products such as catching fish with nets, and digging for snails, which foreign tourists really like.

Tourists experience fish shooting in Kiên Giang Province's Nam Du Island. VNS Photo Văn Châu

What are the difficulties and obstacles when investing in community tourism?

Although possessing many advantages for developing community tourism, current tourism products in Nam Du and Hòn Sơn are all spontaneous, unprofessional and not highly competitive.

Community tourism is a tourism model that contributes greatly to the protection of the natural ecological environment and indigenous culture.

Therefore, to develop community tourism professionally and sustainably, investors need to invest in construction, the application of environmentally friendly technology and maintenance fees.

FISHY BEHAVIOUR: A tourist experiences fishing on a boat in Nam Du Island. VNS Photos Văn Châu

Some investors are converting traditional tourism models to green tourism but still face many difficulties such as recognising the importance of environmental protection, training staff and creating green tourism products.

There are also currently no preferential policies to develop community tourism as well as specific instructions for developing community tourism from local authorities.

What support do businesses need from the government to develop community tourism?

Local governments need to pay more attention to specific policies and regulations to encourage and support fishermen to combine tourism with aquaculture. This could include tax incentives, financial support and training programmes on sustainable tourism.

To make customers and communities aware of community-based tourism, local governments need to increase education and awareness through publicity campaigns, communication and training programmes.

Raising awareness of the importance of protecting the environment and resources will promote customer choice and community support.

The government also needs to organise training courses on tourism skills, heighten foreign language knowledge and tourist service skills for people participating in community tourism.

Localities need to pay due attention to restoring historical and religious heritage sites to create spiritual tourism products and help tourists understand more about the history and culture of Hòn Sơn and Nam Du. VNS

Life & Style

Workshop honours historical mission of Fine Arts University

The workshop, themed Trường Mỹ Thuật Đông Dương và Sứ Mệnh Lịch Sử (Indochina School of Fine Arts and Historical Mission), organised by the Việt Nam University of Fine Arts (VNUFA), is part of a series of events to celebrate its 100th anniversary (1925-2025).
Life & Style

Blooming on fabric

Architect and interior designer Đặng Tố Anh always strives to deliver harmonious projects, from the overall structure to the finest details. For 12 years, her exquisite floral creations have brought her passion to life, captivating locals and expats. Her resilient brushstrokes infuse each piece with the vibrant spirit of nature and a sense of life.

