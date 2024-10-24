Blooming on fabric

Architect and interior designer Đặng Tố Anh always strives to deliver harmonious projects, from the overall structure to the finest details. For 12 years, her exquisite floral creations have brought her passion to life, captivating locals and expats. Her resilient brushstrokes infuse each piece with the vibrant spirit of nature and a sense of life.