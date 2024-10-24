Blooming on fabric

Architect and interior designer Đặng Tố Anh always strives to deliver harmonious projects, from the overall structure to the finest details. For 12 years, her exquisite floral creations have brought her passion to life, captivating locals and expats. Her resilient brushstrokes infuse each piece with the vibrant spirit of nature and a sense of life.
The HCM City Ballet Symphony Orchestra and Opera will host a concert highlighting two masterpieces by the great composers Tchaikovsky and Beethoven, which will be held at the Opera House on October 26 and 27.
Nestled in the bustling heart of the capital, an Aikido club offers a sanctuary for those wishing to cultivate tranquility and joy through this martial art, often referred to as the 'Martial art for peace'
A trilateral mutual cooperation agreement on tourism development has been inked by three partners – the Jeollanam-do Tourism Organisation of South Jeolla Province, or Jeonnam, South Korea, the Đà Nẵng City Tourism Association and the Lotte Phú Khánh Duty Free Trading Company.
The development of tourism in Sóc Trăng province has been identified as a key economic sector through 2030, with a central focus on spiritual tourism connected to the rich culture of the Khmer ethnic group.