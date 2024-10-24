SPOOKY STUFF: Vietnamese Hallowe'en fair opens

HÀ NỘI — A series of community art events inspired by the world of Vietnamese folk ghosts and demons will be held in Hà Nội on the occassion of upcoming Halloween.

Ghoul Fair includes music, poetry, stories and film screening from October 25 to 27.

Market fair booths and craft workshops will begin at 6pm and last until 10pm on October 25.

At Tente de Liberté booth, people will have opportunity to make Halloween crafts including painting fox masks, creating handmade ghost decorations and making beaded bracelets.

Tente de Liberté studio specialises in handicraft arts. Their products combine various techniques such as knitting, crocheting, embroidery, weaving, leatherwork, and braiding, embodying a youthful and distinctive style.

Tente's goal is to introduce Vietnamese handicraft culture to young people through art events and workshops.

Open stage "Monstrous poetry recitation - Ghost storytelling" will take place on October 26 from 8pm - 10pm. There will be horror movie screening on October 27 from 8pm - 10pm.

From 9am to 10pm on October 26 & 27 "spooky" knitting workshop and "monster clay" sculpting workshop.

Free entry for all at Acof Cafe 112 C4 Alley 1, Khuất Duy Tiến Street, Thanh Xuan District. — VNS