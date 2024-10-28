Việt Nam’s culture popularised in US

WASHINGTON D.C — An event promoting Việt Nam’s economy, culture and cuisine has been held in Washington D.C, attracting more than 100 participants.

In his remarks at the event, the Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Nguyễn Quốc Dũng provided an overview of the country's history, and diverse and unique culture, as well as the hardworking, intelligent, kind, resilient, and hospitable Vietnamese people. He also highlighted the achievements in the bilateral relations over the past time.

The programme featured presentations on Việt Nam's economy and investment opportunities in the country, a showcase of traditional costumes of Việt Nam's three regions, and a party honouring Vietnamese cuisine.

On the sidelines of the event, visitors had a chance to try on traditional Vietnamese attire and experience the making of nem cuốn (spring rolls), a popular dish in the country.

Gregory Bland, CEO of Things To Do DC, co-organiser of the event along with the Vietnamese Embassy in the US, said guests were eager to learn more about Vietnam's people and culture. VNA/VNS