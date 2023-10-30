Society
Politics & Laws
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
Video
Photo
Newspaper

Home Life & Style

Việt Nam’s culture, and cuisine introduced in Brunei

October 30, 2023 - 08:53
Vietnamese culture and cuisine are being introduced to Bruneian and international friends as the “Vietnam Culture and Cuisine Week” is co-organised by the Vietnamese Embassy, Radisson Hotel Group and Brunei Music Group in Bandar Seri Begawan city till November 4.

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese culture and cuisine are being introduced to Bruneian and international friends as the “Vietnam Culture and Cuisine Week” is co-organised by the Vietnamese Embassy, Radisson Hotel Group and Brunei Music Group in Bandar Seri Begawan city till November 4.

At the opening ceremony on October 27, Vietnamese Ambassador to Brunei Trần Anh Vũ laid stress on the significance of cultural cooperation and people-to-people exchanges to the development of each nation, and the integration process of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

The two fields are important in the action plan to carry out the comprehensive partnership between Việt Nam and Brunei during the 2023-27 period, which was adopted during the official visit to Brunei by Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính in February 2023, he stressed.

The Vietnamese diplomat said he hopes to continue receiving close coordination from competent agencies of Brunei and partners to enhance friendship exchanges between the two nations in the time ahead.

Piano performance at the Vietnam Culture and Cuisine Week in Brunei. — VNA/VNS Photo

Introducing Việt Nam’s cultural and culinary tourism potential, Vũ expressed his belief that more tourists from Brunei and Borneo island and other nations will visit Việt Nam in the coming time, adding the Vietnamese Government’s issuance of e-visa for all foreigners from August 15 and Royal Brunei Airlines' resumption of direct flights between Brunei and HCM City will facilitate their travel.

Together with stellar art performances on the stage, a special menu of Vietnamese foods will be delivered to Bruneian visitors by Radisson hotel, including phở, spring rolls, summer rolls and crispy pancakes.

Besides, visitors to the event have an opportunity to get access to a culinary-tourism promotional programme, including air tickets and accommodation at Radisson Blu Resort Phú Quốc. — VNS

see also

More on this story

Life & Style

A glimpse of autumn in Hà Nội

Autumn is celebrated as the most picturesque season in Hà Nội, with nice weather making it perfect for wandering the streets by motorbike, viewing the city's sights through coffee shops or savouring delicious local foods.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Vietnam-Japan Green Cooperation
Brandinfo
scoop
Quang Ninh in focus
nomnom