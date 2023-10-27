Travelling kiosk of French fashion magazine stops over in Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI — The public in Hà Nội can explore the imaginative and innovative spirit of Le Monde d’Hermès magazine – a publication by the French luxury fashion house Hermes, through several exciting activities.

Presented at the Diên Hồng Park close to Hoàn Kiếm Lake from October 26 to 29, the publication kiosk offers visitors a glimpse into the creativity, curiosity and diversity of the Hermès world through stunning visuals and captivating conversations.

Guests can immerse themselves in the world of “Astonishing Hermès” – the House’s annual theme for 2023, and enjoy several exciting activities.

Welcomed by Mr Kiosk, visitors can enjoy ice cream, a pony dance flash mob or caricature painting. They can also play board games or dance along with a musical performance in the evening. On their way out, they will receive the latest issue of the magazine and a bouquet of fresh flowers.

The first Le Monde D’Hermès Kiosk, inspired by the iconic Parisian kiosks, was debut in Prague in autumn 2021. It then has travelled to Barcelona, Singapore, Knokke (Belgium), Rotterdam, Tokyo, London, Kuwait, Austin (Texas, US) and Haikou (Hainan, China). In June, it made a stopover in Jakarta, before landing in Lisbon in September.

Created in 1973, Le Monde d’Hermès is a bi-annual magazine with a print-run of 600,000 copies, published in 10 languages. An editor-in-chief and an artistic director are invited to create two issues per year with Hermès’ teams, who collaborate each season with selected writers, illustrators and photographers. — VNS