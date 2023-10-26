Hà Nội honoured as world’s best golf city destination in 2023

HÀ NỘI — World Golf Awards honoured Hà Nội as the world’s best golf city destination in 2023 at its 10th annual gala ceremony in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE), on October 25.

This is the first time that the capital city has won such a title, surpassing other cities renowned for golf tourism such as Paris and New York. The result follows a year-long search for the world’s favourite golf tourism and hospitality brands. Votes were cast by golf industry professionals, the media and the public, with the nominee gaining the most votes in a category named as the winner.

The cities participating in the nomination had to meet stringent criteria, including golf infrastructure, supporting services for golf activities, and accommodation facilities. The winning city is the one that received the highest number of votes.

According to Hà Nội’s Department of Tourism, the award is a point of pride and a testament to the efforts and achievements of the capital's tourism industry.

Hà Nội boasts an ideal geographic location and flight connectivity. It offers unique and captivating natural and cultural tourism attractions, a diverse culinary scene, and a climate with four distinct seasons, allowing golf tourists to engage in activities year-round.

Golf tourism is considered an emerging tourism product of Hà Nội, making a significant contribution to attracting international tourists to Việt Nam and the city in particular, especially from key markets such as South Korea, Japan, the United States and Europe.

Hà Nội now has six golf clusters with ten renowned and prestigious golf courses that meet international standards, including Long Biên Golf Course, Vân Trì Golf Club, Kings' Island Golf, Minh Trí Golf Course and Legend Hill Golf Resort. The infrastructure, technical facilities, transportation connections and accommodations have been fundamentally invested to ensure convenient travel for visitors.

The city’s Department of Tourism revealed the tourism industry in Hà Nội will simultaneously implement multiple tasks and solutions to promote the development of golf tourism. The key focus will be on building golf tourism products, promoting and advertising, organising golf tournaments, and hosting conferences and seminars. Particularly, a programme on connecting golf tourism products between Hà Nội and other northern localities in 2023 is set to take place next month.

World Golf Awards, a part of World Travel Awards, aims to celebrate and reward excellence in golf tourism through its annual awards programme.

This year’s edition of World Golf Awards proved to be a global gathering of the golf industry, with pioneers and golf figureheads travelling from around the world to attend.

Besides recognising Hà Nội's win of World’s Best Golf City Destination, this year's awards have also named Việt Nam as Asia's Best Golf Destination. — VNS