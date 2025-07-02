Nha Trang tops list of favourite destinations for Korean tourists

NHA TRANG — Nha Trang City in the south-central coastal province of Khánh Hóa has emerged as one of the most popular destinations for tourists from the Republic of Korea (RoK) this summer, according to a report by the RoK’s Kyowon Tour news site on overseas travel trends.

The report ranks Mongolia and Việt Nam as the top two foreign destinations for Korean travelers during the 2025 summer holiday season, with flight booking data showing Mongolia accounting for 18.3 per cent and Việt Nam 16.8 per cent of total reservations.

Mongolia's popularity is attributed to its mild summer climate, rising appeal among younger travellers, and the expansion of low-cost flight routes from regional airports such as Busan, Cheongju and Daegu.

In Việt Nam, Nha Trang led with 49.3 per cent of bookings, followed by Đà Nẵng (24.7 per cent) and Phú Quốc (24.5 per cent). Nha Trang's appeal lies in its natural beaches, vibrant entertainment options, and well-developed tourism infrastructure.

he city is also well connected, with approximately 78 direct flights weekly from Seoul, Busan and Daegu, operated by 8–9 major Vietnamese and Korean airlines.

Following Vietnam in popularity were China (13.3 per cent), Japan (8.6 per cent) and Thailand (7.3 per cent).

Among long-haul destinations, Europe topped the list, with Eastern Europe (6.2 per cent), Western Europe (6.0 per cent), Northern Europe (4.5 per cent), and Southern Europe (3.6 per cent), ranking sixth to ninth. Australia, known for its cool climate even in summer, came in tenth. VNS