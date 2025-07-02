Việt Nam-Japan Fest to stage at East Sea Park

ĐÀ NẴNG — Representatives from Kanagawa, Nagasaki, Shiga, Niihama, Sakai, Yokohama, Kobe, Kisarazu, Goto, Kasuya, Kawasaki Frontale Football Club, and 100 Japanese and Vietnamese artists will be participating in the Việt Nam-Japan Cultural Festival.

The event, on July 4-7, offers a series of tourism and investment promotions as well as business matching and cultural exchanges at the city’s Biển Đông (East Sea) Park.

The city’s foreign affairs department said more than 200 people from 100 businesses and organisations including Ace Cook, Nikko, Honda Việt Nam, Aeon Mall and Yamaha will take part in workshops on start-up support programme between Japan and Đà Nẵng; Japan tourism promotion and Japan-Đà Nẵng travel business links; the Japan Meet in Đà Nẵng; Đà Nẵng-Japan potential in cooperation on science, technology and innovation.

Art troupes and artists from Japan and Việt Nam including Issac, Thái Ngân, Kolme and Anirocks groups will perform in the opening ceremony which will also feature Japanese cultural exhibitions and pro-wrestling demonstrations.

Japanese and Vietnamese DJs will play joint sets each evening.

The festival, which has been well organised since 2014, will see coaches from the Kawasaki Frontale Football Club offer tips to youngsters and play matches.

It will also include Japanese baseball experience with Japanese players and local visitors at the park.

The festival is a symbolic exchange in the deeper ties between Japan and Việt Nam and Japan-Đà Nẵng over many decades. VNS