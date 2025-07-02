Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Life & Style

Việt Nam-Japan Fest to stage at East Sea Park

July 02, 2025 - 10:00
The event, on July 4-7, offers a series of tourism and investment promotions as well as business matching and cultural exchanges at the city’s Biển Đông (East Sea) Park.

 

Vietnamese and Japanese guests join a traditional folk dance of Việt Nam at the annual Việt Nam-Japan Cultural Festival in Đà Nẵng City. Photo courtesy of Đà Nẵng City's Foreign Affairs Department 

ĐÀ NẴNG — Representatives from Kanagawa, Nagasaki, Shiga, Niihama, Sakai, Yokohama, Kobe, Kisarazu, Goto, Kasuya, Kawasaki Frontale Football Club, and 100 Japanese and Vietnamese artists will be participating in the Việt Nam-Japan Cultural Festival.

The event, on July 4-7, offers a series of tourism and investment promotions as well as business matching and cultural exchanges at the city’s Biển Đông (East Sea) Park.

The city’s foreign affairs department said more than 200 people from 100 businesses and organisations including Ace Cook, Nikko, Honda Việt Nam, Aeon Mall and Yamaha will take part in workshops on start-up support programme between Japan and Đà Nẵng; Japan tourism promotion and Japan-Đà Nẵng travel business links; the Japan Meet in Đà Nẵng; Đà Nẵng-Japan potential in cooperation on science, technology and innovation.

Art troupes and artists from Japan and Việt Nam including Issac, Thái Ngân, Kolme and Anirocks groups will perform in the opening ceremony which will also feature Japanese cultural exhibitions and pro-wrestling demonstrations.

Japanese and Vietnamese DJs will play joint sets each evening.

 

Visitors at Đà Nẵng City's East Sea Park. The annual Việt Nam-Japan Cultural Festival takes place on July 4-7. Photo courtesy of Đà Nẵng Foreign Affairs Department 

The festival, which has been well organised since 2014, will see coaches from the Kawasaki Frontale Football Club offer tips to youngsters and play matches.

It will also include Japanese baseball experience with Japanese players and local visitors at the park.

The festival is a symbolic exchange in the deeper ties between Japan and Việt Nam and Japan-Đà Nẵng over many decades. VNS 

see also

More on this story

Life & Style

HCM City honours đổi mới architect with photo exhibition

Serving as CPV General Secretary during the early phase of đổi mới, Nguyễn Văn Linh led the Party in issuing critical resolutions and policies that decisively advanced the country’s renewal process. His leadership steered the nation through tough times and set it on a path to “a prosperous people, a strong nation, and a just, democratic, and civilised society”.
Life & Style

More than just a gong

Gong plays an important role in the cultural and spiritual lives of ethnic communities in the Central Highlands. In the old days, it is believed that behind every gong hides a god or goddess that gets stronger as the gong is older. While such belief may not be as evident in today's modern world, gong culture is still a gem worth preserving across the highlands.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom