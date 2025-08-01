HDBank secures record syndicated loan from top global lenders

HCM CITY — HDBank has signed a US$215 million syndicated loan agreement with three leading international financial institutions – the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), FinDev Canada and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) – to bolster its sustainable finance agenda.

The agreement, signed on July 31 in HCM City, marks a significant milestone not only for HDBank but also for the international development finance landscape.

This marks one of the first syndicated loan collaborations between FinDev Canada, JICA and SMBC, and stands as one of the largest syndicated loans ever extended by international lenders to a Vietnamese joint stock commercial bank in support of sustainable development goals.

Structured into three tranches with tenors of three and five years, the loan will enhance HDBank’s financial capacity and reaffirm its strong commitment to environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards.

This capital will be allocated to sectors with high social and economic impact, including green projects, sustainable agriculture and support for small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), women-led businesses and low-income groups through social housing credit programmes.

This financing reinforces HDBank’s strategic direction in aligning with global sustainability goals, while also reflecting international confidence in the bank’s performance, vision, and responsible growth strategy.

“The participation of JICA, SMBC and FinDev Canada – top-tier financial institutions with a strong development mandate – is a testament to the bank’s credibility and long-term commitment to inclusive and sustainable finance,” said Trần Hoài Nam, deputy CEO of HDBank.

The partnership highlights the growing importance of international collaboration in supporting the private sector’s role in delivering on sustainable development objectives, especially in emerging markets like Việt Nam. — VNS