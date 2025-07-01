Bilingual picture book about President Hồ Chí Minh published

HÀ NỘI — Kim Đồng Publishing House has introduced a bilingual picture book featuring stories about President Hồ Chí Minh for the 100th anniversary of the Việt Nam Revolutionary Youth League (June 1925 - June 2025).

Kể Chuyện Bác Hồ (Telling Stories about Uncle Hồ), published in Vietnamese and Chinese, depicts significant milestones in President Hồ Chí Minh’s life, from the moment he was born as Nguyễn Sinh Cung in Sen Village to the historic moment when he declared independence at Ba Đình Square.

Readers will gain a deeper understanding of the arduous journey of Nguyễn Tất Thành, later known as Nguyễn Ái Quốc, in his quest for national salvation. It follows his travels across various countries, including France, the US and Britain, as well as many colonial nations in Europe, Asia and Africa. Along the way, he witnessed the suffering of enslaved people, and upon discovering the light of Marxism-Leninism, he led the nation in the struggle for independence.

In Vietnamese history, the founding of the Việt Nam Revolutionary Youth League in June 1925 marked a turning point for the Vietnamese revolution. It was a direct antecedent in terms of politics, ideology and organisation that helped prepare for the establishment of the Communist Party of Việt Nam. The league developed a core group of cadres with theoretical knowledge and practical experience, ready to take on the responsibility of leading the revolution.

"At the end of 1924, at the request of Nguyễn [Ái Quốc], who wished to return to the homeland to work, the Executive Committee of the Communist International decided to send him to China. There, he sought to gather Vietnamese people in China to spread patriotic and revolutionary ideas and to establish the Việt Nam Revolutionary Youth League. He also launched the Thanh Niên (Young People) newspaper as a tool for the League's propaganda,” the book states, recounting the period when Nguyễn Ái Quốc established the Việt Nam Revolutionary Youth League.

“The activities of the Việt Nam Revolutionary Youth League began to spread into the country. Many Vietnamese youths were secretly brought to Guangzhou to attend training classes organised by Nguyễn. After completing their studies, they returned home secretly to disseminate the theory of national liberation, mobilising and organising the masses."

The concise and emotionally rich narratives by writers Hoàng Nguyên Cát, Trần Hà and Lê Phương Liên, along with illustrations by artist Hà Quang Phương, create a vivid reading experience. This helps readers easily grasp the important milestones in the journey of seeking national salvation.

A standout feature of Telling Stories about Uncle Hồ is the vibrant watercolour illustrations, which allow young readers to visually engage with the revolutionary path, the spirit of patriotism and the unwavering will of the great leader.

According to the publisher, the bilingual format in Vietnamese and Chinese not only helps children learn a foreign language but also expands accessibility for the Vietnamese community abroad, especially for children living in countries where Chinese is spoken.

It also serves international friends who wish to learn about President Hồ Chí Minh, contributing to the promotion of Vietnamese culture and history to the world.

Kim Đồng Publishing House has also released several other titles for the occasion, including Theo Dấu Chân Người (Following His Footsteps) by Professor Dr Trình Quang Phú and Hồ Chí Minh – Một Con Người Và Một Dân Tộc (Hồ Chí Minh – A Man and a Nation) by three Italian authors.

These books aim to help readers gain a deeper understanding of the journey of national salvation and liberation led by Uncle Hồ. VNS