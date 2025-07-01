Charlie Chaplin returns to Hà Nội in new exhibition

HÀ NỘI — Dozens of memorabilia items related to legendary silent film star Charlie Chaplin are on display at an exhibition in the Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi, offering any visitor a chance to enjoy one of the world’s largest private collections celebrating the 'world's greatest clown'.

The ongoing exhibition 'Charlie Chaplin: Echoes of a Legend' is taking place at the iconic 124-year-old luxury Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi, where in 1936, Chaplin and his wife, actress Paulette Goddard, spent their honeymoon. The exhibition features treasured items from the private collection of Australian collector Paddy MacDonald.

The display includes a rare selection of film posters, original century-old sheet music and the July 6, 1925 edition of TIME Magazine, which marked the first time the influential US publication featured an actor on its cover. The antiques were gradually sourced over 40 years and came from nearly 50 countries around the world, including Australia, the US, Ireland, France and Cuba, offering an intimate look into the life and legacy of the legendary actor and filmmaker.

At the exhibition opening, MacDonald reflected on Chaplin’s legacy and the enduring power of culture, remarking that “a hallmark of the Metropole Hanoi hotel is culture”, and quoting the actor himself, who once said: “Culture does more to change things than legislation or academic papers – it gives us heroes and helps us accumulate inner strength.”

This is the very first time that part of MacDonald’s collection has been exhibited in Asia, and more specifically in the Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi – a fitting venue given its historical connection to Chaplin.

“We are truly honoured that Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi is its next destination,” said the hotel's General Manager George Koumendakos. “Today, one of our Heritage Wing suites proudly bears Chaplin’s name, and this curated tribute is a celebration of that enduring connection.”

The actor’s legacy at the hotel is indeed a special one. The elegant Charlie Chaplin Suite, located on the third floor of the building’s newly renovated Heritage Wing, exudes a romantic atmosphere with artwork and a balcony facing Con Cóc Park.

Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi, which was established in 1901, has over the decades hosted numerous heads of state and royalty, along with world-renowned actors like Chaplin, writers, musicians and other cultural luminaries.

The exhibit 'Charlie Chaplin: Echoes of a Legend' is on display in the hotel’s Heritage Wing and Opera Wing lobbies until July 22. — VNS