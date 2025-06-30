Exhibition spotlights President Hồ Chí Minh’s revolutionary career in China

BEIJING — An exhibition on President Hồ Chí Minh’s revolutionary career in China has been jointly held by the Guangdong Museum of Revolutionary History of China and the Hồ Chí Minh Museum of Việt Nam as part of activities to celebrate the 75th founding anniversary of diplomatic relations and the Year of Humanistic Exchange 2025 between the two nations.

During his journey to seek a path for liberating the nation, President Hồ Chí Minh spent many years in China, including an extremely important period in Guangzhou, Guangdong province from 1924–1927.

During this time, he set up the Việt Nam Revolutionary Youth League, the predecessor of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV), and organised training courses to prepare personnel and build the organisational structure, creating the ideal conditions for the founding of the CPV – the core leadership and decisive factor in the success of the Vietnamese revolution.

Notably, during this time, President Hồ Chí Minh directed the founding of Thanh Niên (Young people) newspaper, which laid the foundation for Việt Nam’s revolutionary press, playing a vital role in disseminating revolutionary ideas, mobilising the masses, and organising and leading the Vietnamese revolutionary movement.

The exhibition retraces the late Vietnamese leader’s 12 years of revolutionary activities in China through four thematic sections, including close bonds, and a glorious chapter in Việt Nam–China friendship.

During his time in China, President Hồ Chí Minh travelled to locations such as Guangzhou, Hong Kong, Guilin, Chongqing, Kunming, Jingxi, Liuzhou, and Longzhou.

The exhibits at the event emphasised that, under the leadership of President Hồ Chí Minh, late Chinese President Mao Zedong, and other pioneering leaders, the people of Việt Nam and China stood together, enduring hardships in their struggles for independence and national liberation. The friendship as comrades plus brothers between Việt Nam and China remains a valuable legacy for both nations and will endure for future generations.

After the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1950, President Mao Zedong, President Hồ Chí Minh, and other senior leaders from both countries made friendly visits and exchanges, directly contributing to the development and strengthening of the traditional friendship between the two nations.

Historical sites associated with the revolutionary career of President Hồ Chí Minh in China are evidence of his revolutionary journey and serve as important landmarks of Việt Nam–China friendship.

The Chinese government attaches great importance to preserving these sites, having restored and protected them to enhance their historical value. Today, they serve as “red addresses” – destinations for revolutionary education and people-to-people exchanges, especially among younger generations.

The exhibition is scheduled to be held on a rotating basis at several museums in both Việt Nam and China. It is expected to contribute to further deepening the deep-rooted solidarity and traditional friendship between the two countries. — VNA/VNS