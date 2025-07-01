Multiple fees and charges to be slashed to aid development

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Finance has announced plans to slash a number of fees and charges by around 50 per cent to ease business costs and support economic recovery amid ongoing global uncertainties and rising input costs.

Circular No 64/2025/TT-BTC states details of reduction of 46 types of fees and charges by from July 1 to the end of 2026 in a bid to ease business costs and support economic recovery amid ongoing global uncertainties and rising input costs.

The reductions cover a wide range of areas, including public administration, construction, finance, healthcare, agriculture and environmental services.

Specifically, fees for accessing data from the national population database, fees for issuing, reissuing or renewing citizen identification cards, passports and exit permits, fees and charges in the securities sector, business registration, intellectual property registration and issuance of certificates of origin will be halved.

The reductions also include appraisal fees for construction projects, fire safety approvals and environmental data access and charges related to animal and seafood quarantine veterinary services and food safety.

The Ministry of Finance emphasised that the policy supports not only large corporations but also small and micro enterprises and business households.

The support from the policy could amount up to VNĐ3 trillion (US$115 million) which will significantly help maintain operations, stimulate reinvestment and fuel economic growth.

The ministry has implemented fee reductions since 2020. Previous focus was to accelerate post-pandemic recovery while this round offers broader range of sectors.

The fee collection will revert to the original rates from January 1, 2027. — BIZHUB/VNS