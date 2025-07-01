Việt Nam launches tech exchange platform

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Science and Technology on Monday launched the Việt Nam Science and Technology Exchange Platform at techmartvietnam.vn, a platform to connect research, production and the market.

Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Hoàng Minh, who presided over the launch ceremony, said the platform plays a key role in promoting the application of science and technology in line with national strategies for innovation and digital transformation.

Developed under a public-private partnership model, the platform is State-funded in terms of infrastructure and its online foundation, including access to national science and technology databases. It is also supported by policies to promote safe, transparent and efficient technology trading for businesses.

The deputy minister said the platform is built to help users find technology products, connect with experts, and get support to close deals. The ministry will keep working on policies to grow the platform and promote the creation of specialised technology exchanges in different sectors that can link with the national system. Intermediary organisations will also be involved to support turning science and technology into commercial products.

In the first phase, the platform showcases 600 technologies for sale as machinery and equipment, 50 registered technology needs, and 150 experts offering advice and brokerage services. It lets organisations, businesses, and individuals display and promote their products through online booths.

In the second phase, agencies will add features like interactive matching between supply and demand, more advisory and brokerage services, tools to track transaction numbers and values, and support in finance, intellectual property, and technology transfer. The platform will also link to national science and innovation databases, combining both online and offline operations.

According to the ministry, the platform's launch is expected to become a new growth driver, contributing to science and technology development and shifting the economic development model toward innovation.

At the ceremony, Trần Đắc Hiến, director of the Department of Information and Statistics under the ministry, outlined several key directions for the platform's development in the near future.

He emphasised the need to complete the legal and institutional framework to support the platform’s operations, including regulations on establishment, investment, financial mechanisms and incentives for participating organisations.

The platform will operate in a hybrid format, combining online and offline features to enhance transaction efficiency and foster innovation.

Dedicated teams will support users with partner search, technology assessment, legal advice, events and online operations. A strong network of consultants and brokers remains central. The project follows a public-private model, funded by both the State and private sector.

The platform will be operated by an enterprise or enterprise-like entity that is financially autonomous and capable of attracting investment from multiple sources. Operating under a market-driven model will allow the platform to respond quickly to changes, promote innovation and increase competitiveness.

Chairman of the National Start-up Association Đinh Việt Hòa said the exchange marks an important step in protecting Vietnamese businesses and products. He noted that successful sales are the clearest measure of a business's viability and are essential for building a national brand.

Associate Professor Huỳnh Đăng Chính, vice president of Hanoi University of Science and Technology, expressed strong interest in cooperating with the platform. He said the university will use the platform’s data to refine products currently under development, and that students should gain early exposure to the innovation and commercialisation process.

The university also plans to share its research data with the platform and will help promote it among alumni. He confirmed the university’s commitment to making the platform smarter and better able to match products and customers effectively. — BIZHUB/VNS