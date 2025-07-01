Phenikaa and Vicostone named among Việt Nam’s Top 100 Green ESG firms

HÀ NỘI — As environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria increasingly shape the future of sustainable business, Phenikaa Group and its subsidiary, Vicostone JSC, have been recognised among the Top 100 Vietnam Green ESG Enterprises (ESG100) for 2025.

The award, granted by the Finance-Investment Newspaper under the Ministry of Finance in collaboration with Viet Research, brought together hundreds of businesses from across various sectors.

The recognition not only honours leading enterprises driving sustainable growth, but also serves as a strategic benchmark for evaluating corporate adaptability in the face of a global shift toward a greener and more equitable and transparent economy.

According to Phenikaa, in the field of industrial manufacturing, the group has built a robust environmental management system centred on emissions-reduction initiatives. These include the adoption of advanced production technologies, full recycling of wastewater and expanded use of solar energy across operations.

In addition, Phenikaa is implementing a green supply chain strategy by localising more than 95 per cent of its input materials, reducing reliance on imports and boosting overall operational efficiency.

With strong capabilities in scientific research and innovation, Phenikaa is further committed to the development of green technologies, ranging from eco-friendly advanced materials to autonomous robots used in factories, hospitals, schools and smart cities. These innovations contribute to more sustainable lifestyles and align with Việt Nam’s national goal of achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

At Phenikaa, the 'S' in ESG is deeply embedded in the group’s long-term development strategy. The company has made targeted investments in high-impact social sectors such as education and healthcare. It has established a comprehensive education system and built a high-standard healthcare ecosystem, efforts that aim to spread knowledge, improve community well-being and promote inclusive, sustainable growth.

Moreover, governance is a key pillar of Phenikaa’s sustainability strategy. This is realised through a transparent and effective management system that strictly complies with all legal regulations, according to the group. — VNS