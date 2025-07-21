Normandy firms keen to strengthen ties with Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — During a recent working visit to the Normandy region, Vietnamese Ambassador to France Đinh Toàn Thắng met with numerous business representatives who expressed their strong interest in the Vietnamese market and a desire to expand partnerships with Vietnamese counterparts.

Michelin-starred chef and Top Chef France 2020 winner David Gallienne, owner of the Le Jardin des Plumes restaurant and hotel chain, showed expressed enthusiasm for investing in Việt Nam’s vibrant culinary scene. Citing the country’s diverse plant-based ingredients and rich food culture, Gallienne is actively seeking a Vietnamese partner to jointly implement a hospitality project. He is open to opportunities across various locations such as Sa Pa, Hà Nội, and Hồ Chí Minh City, and expressed his particular interest in contributing to the burgeoning hotel and gastronomy sectors along Việt Nam’s eastern coast.

Fabrice de Lachaise, Export Director of HAFA, a lubricant company established in 1934 with a catalogue of over 3,000 products, pointed to Việt Nam’s lubricant market, estimated at 400,000 tonnes and growing at a rate of 9–10 per cent annually, as a highly attractive opportunity. While formal agreements have yet to be signed, HAFA is actively seeking regional or sector-based distribution partners. De Lachaise highlighted the strategic importance of brand development in Việt Nam for European firms positioned in the mid-to-high-end segment, stressing that market penetration will require sustained investment and time.

Vincent Laudat, President of the Normandy Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCI Normandie), noted that while trade between the two sides is robust, it currently tilts in Việt Nam’s favour. Around 14 per cent of Normandy’s imports originate from Việt Nam, compared to 12 per cent in exports, mainly in agri-food products.

Normandy has also forged educational collaborations with Vietnamese institutions, particularly in management and business education. The sister-city relationship between Le Havre and Đà Nẵng further illustrates the region’s strong foundation for deeper bilateral ties. Laudat emphasised that successful partnerships are built on long-term engagement.

Charlie Delerue, International Advisor at Business France Normandy, said Ambassador Thắng’s visit opened up discussions in key areas including nuclear energy, aerospace, and carbon emissions reduction, domains where Normandy holds recognised expertise. He recalled a Normandy delegation’s business mission to Việt Nam in April focused on food processing and energy sectors, and expressed his hope to strengthen two-way exchanges, including hosting Vietnamese enterprises and students in Normandy, especially in fields like healthcare and energy.

Ambassador Thắng highlighted Normandy’s strengths in agriculture, particularly in livestock, grain, and food processing, as well as its advanced nuclear energy sector featuring next-generation reactors. He also pointed to the region’s capabilities in aerospace, maritime industries, and logistics, identifying these as promising areas for enhanced bilateral cooperation. Welcoming the proactive interest of French partners, he expressed his hope that the visit would help broaden and deepen Việt Nam – France cooperation across multiple fields. — VNS