Vietnam Private Sector Forum 2025 to run from July – September

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnam Private Sector Forum 2025 (VPSF 2025), a national-level policy and action platform, is set to run from July to September, the Vietnam Young Entrepreneurs’ Association (VYEA) told a press conference in Hà Nội on June 30.

Hosted by the VYEA under the direction of the Central Committees of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union and the Vietnam Youth Federation, and in coordination with the Vietnam Association of Small and Medium Enterprises, the event will host three rounds of discussions focusing on value chain autonomy, constructive mechanisms, globalisation of Vietnamese value, and strategic capabilities.

These aim to align with the Party Central Committee’s four strategic resolutions on breakthroughs in sci-tech, innovation, and digital transformation; global integration in the new context; reform of lawmaking and law enforcement in the new era; and private sector development. These are four pillars and powerful drivers for Việt Nam’s path toward becoming a high-income nation by 2045.

Speaking at the press conference, VYEA Vice President and head of the organising board Phạm Thị Bích Huệ said the forum is a structured journey of dialogue, moving from local to national levels, from grassroots realities to policy formulation, from the voice of entrepreneurs to government commitments. Its outcomes will be compiled in the Vietnam Private Sector White Paper 2025, offering specific and actionable policy recommendations to the Government, ministries, and local authorities.

Building on the success of the 2016 and 2017 forums, which led to a resolution on private sector development, VPSF 2025 will expand its scope to foster a lasting, policy-driven dialogue ecosystem with clear mechanisms for feedback and proposals, ensuring businesses, especially small and medium enterprises, have a voice and a future in a transparent, empowering system.

Following the forum, the VYEA plans to introduce an independent evaluation tool to gauge the business friendliness of Vietnamese provinces. This tool will fuel interprovincial competition to improve governance and boost the Provincial Competitiveness Index, while regular assessments will shape future policy proposals for Party and State leaders.

The VYEA will also lead a training programme targeting 10,000 CEOs in the private sector to bolster their strategic thinking, governance capacity, and adaptability. — VNS