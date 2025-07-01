Deputy PM meets Finland's foreign trade minister

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister Hồ Đức Phớc met with Finland's Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Ville Tavio in Seville, Spain, on Monday (local time).

This was part of his participation in the Fourth International Conference on Financing for Development (FfD).

During the meeting, Deputy PM Phớc emphasised that Việt Nam always valued strengthening traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation with Finland, an important partner of Việt Nam in the European Union (EU).

On behalf of the Government and people, the Deputy PM expressed sincere thanks to the Government and people of Finland for their valuable support and assistance to Việt Nam in its economic development and international integration.

Finland's Minister for Foreign Trade and Development expressed his pleasure in meeting the Deputy PM, adding that he highly appreciated Việt Nam's current economic and social successes and affirmed that Việt Nam was a key partner of Finland in Southeast Asia.

Sharing the view that there is still much potential to explore in economic, trade and investment cooperation between Việt Nam and Finland, the Finnish minister proposed that both countries enhance cooperation in areas where Finland had strengths and Việt Nam had needs, such as clean water management, communications and shipbuilding.

Ville Tavio expressed his desire to further promote cooperation in the energy sector and is ready to support Việt Nam's participation in EU projects and preferential credit programmes to implement the energy transition process.

Both sides are pleased to note the positive development of bilateral relations, with substantial activities in politics, diplomacy, economics, trade, development cooperation, education and training in recent times.

The two countries agreed to continue strengthening exchanges, especially at high levels, to enhance political trust and create momentum for co-operation in various areas.

They also agreed to boost trade exchanges and effectively utilise the Việt Nam-EU Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA).

Deputy PM Phớc requested Finland to encourage the remaining EU member countries to soon ratify the Việt Nam-EU Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) and support the European Commission (EC) in removing the 'yellow card' on IUU (illegal, unreported and unregulated) fishing on Việt Nam's seafood exports.

The Deputy Prime Minister said that Việt Nam would continue to create favourable conditions for foreign investors, including Finland, to invest in Việt Nam in accordance with the legal regulations.

Highlighting the importance of strengthening regional and multilateral cooperation, the two agreed that the two countries would continue to co-ordinate and support each other in regional and global multilateral forums.

Visit to Airbus

As part of his working visit, Deputy Prime Minister, along with the Vietnamese delegation, also visited the Airbus factory in Seville.

For Việt Nam, Airbus has been a trusted partner, supplying aircraft and providing aviation-related services for many years.

The Airbus Group aims to continue collaborating with Vietnamese enterprises in modernising the fleet, providing additional cargo aircraft and maintaining its commitment to support domestic maintenance capabilities. It also seeks to further cooperate in the development of production capacities.

In discussions with Airbus leadership, the Deputy PM expressed appreciation for Airbus's global role and reputation, as well as the long-standing and effective partnership between Airbus and its Vietnamese counterparts.

Based on the positive development of Việt Nam-Spain relations, particularly following the visit of Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez to Việt Nam, the Deputy PM suggested that Airbus continue to work closely with Vietnamese partners to fulfil and deliver the aircraft orders that have been signed.

The Deputy PM reiterated that the Vietnamese government committed to supporting and creating the best possible conditions for foreign investors, including Airbus, to develop stable, long-term, and sustainable investment and business activities in Việt Nam. — VNS