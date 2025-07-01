Hải Dương and Hải Phòng merge in art and heritage

HẢI PHÒNG — The photo exhibition 'Hải Phòng - Converging Potential, Shaping the Future' has opened on Sunday in both Hải Dương and Hải Phòng to celebrate the merger between Hải Dương Province and Hải Phòng City.

The event will run until July 10, showcasing over 300 photos and selected excerpts from photographers, press agencies and artists from both regions.

The exhibition highlights significant achievements in economy, industry, high-tech agriculture, logistics, urban development and tourism, while also honouring the cultural values, architecture, beliefs and unique heritage of Hải Dương and Hải Phòng.

Additionally, it features typical OCOP (One Commune, One Product) products from both areas.

Hải Dương Province currently boasts 475 OCOP products, including eight five-star, 132 four-star and 335 three-star products, along with 60 traditional craft villages. In comparison, Hải Phòng City has 379 OCOP products, comprising 124 four-star, 255 three-star products and 17 traditional craft villages.

The photo exhibition and product showcase not only reflect the impressive progress made by Hải Phòng City and Hải Dương Province in their development journey, but also provide a valuable opportunity to promote the image of a dynamic, innovative and integrated new Hải Phòng to domestic and international audiences. VNS