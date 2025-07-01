Politics & Law
Home Life & Style

World-renowned boys choir to tour big cities

July 01, 2025 - 11:44
Founded in 1974, the Monaco Boys Choir is part of the Monaco Cathedral Choir and is composed of twenty-five boys aged from nine to 16.

 

 

Concerts by the Monaco Boys Choir will be free for the public. Photo maitrisecathedrale.mc

HÀ NỘI — The Monaco Boys Choir will play concerts in Hà Nội and HCM City from July 5 to 17. 

The choir will offer two concerts at Hà Nội's St. Joseph’s Cathedral on July 7 and 8 at 8pm. In HCM City the concerts will take place at Consulate General de France and Fatima Parish Church Bình Triệu on July 14, 16 and 17. 

The choir performed in Việt Nam for the first time in 2018, winning the hearts of audiences in Hà Nội.

Founded in 1974, the Monaco Boys Choir is part of the Monaco Cathedral Choir and is composed of twenty-five boys aged from nine to 16.

Today, under the High Patronage of H.S.H. Prince Albert II, the choir plays an active role in Monaco’s cultural life. The young singers have visited more than 40 countries around the world, acting as ambassadors for the Principality and showcasing Monaco’s historic association with culture and the performing arts.

Entry to all concerts is free. — VNS

